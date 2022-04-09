2014 GAO Report Warns of Child Predators and Grooming Behaviors in Schools

“In 2014, the nonpartisan GAO published a 72-page report warning about child predators in public schools, recommending that administrators monitor teachers for “grooming behaviors” that could lead to “sexual misconduct” and “sexual abuse,” Christopher Rufo wrote on Twitter with a link to the report.

Look, this is not a partisan issue. Don’t be so liberal or trusting that you don’t trust your gut. Sexualizing little children is not normal and not a good idea developmentally. In any case, parents should have the right to decide when they instruct their children on these most personal of issues.

Some dangerous people are trying to take away the parents’ rights on gender issues and they are using gay people to do it. By doing so, they silence you.

THE TEACHER THREAT, IS IT REAL?

Having worked in education for 33 years, I can say almost all the teachers I met were trustworthy whether they are gay or not, however, putting sexual content in the curricula before children are mature enough to deal with it or know when a teacher has gone too far is asking for trouble.

I have come across pedophiles in schools. We hear about priests who are pedophiles, but you should know that they show up wherever there are children – in schools, at Disney, in camps.

To deliberately incorporate radical sexual content in the early grades is foolish on every level.

Some of the things these teachers are now talking about in schools would get them arrested if they said it on the playground.

When you lower the boundaries, you increase the risks. Put the boundaries back up.

Teachers should be teaching Language, Math, Science, Social Studies, and not sex. There is no time in the curriculum for it. It puts teachers in an uncomfortable position as well as the child.

The report includes a letter from the GAO to a House Committee

that reads in part

January 27, 2014

The Honorable George Miller

Ranking Member

Committee on Education and the Workforce House of Representatives

Dear Mr. Miller:

Over the last decade, a number of media reports were made across the country about sexual abuse of students by public K-12 school personnel. A report prepared for the U.S. Department of Education in 2004 stated that nearly 9.6 percent of students are victims of sexual abuse by school personnel—such as teachers, principals, coaches, and school bus drivers—sometime during their school career.

However, the prevalence of sexual abuse by school personnel remains unknown, in part, because some cases go unreported. Further, the term sexual abuse may not capture the full spectrum of the issue. While child sexual abuse typically refers to the criminal act of forcing a child to engage in sexual activity with the perpetrator, other inappropriate behaviors with children may eventually lead to sexual abuse.

For example, while not generally criminal, behaviors often referred to as “grooming” may be carried out by the perpetrator with the aim of establishing trust to facilitate future sexual activity with the child. These behaviors could lead to sexual misconduct, including unwelcome or sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal, nonverbal, or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

Further, the growing use of technology and social media as a new and convenient way for adults and students to interact may pose questions about what interactions between school personnel and students are considered appropriate…

…As research has shown, child sexual abuse often has significant detrimental consequences on children’s physical, psychological, academic, and behavioral development..

MORE FROM THE REPORT, SIGNS TO LOOK FOR

