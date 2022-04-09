Tragic Death of a 24 Year Old NFL Quarterback – Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed tragically in a traffic accident on Saturday at only 24 years of age. His career was just beginning. This is so sad and it should remind everyone how short life is. Make every day count.

“Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs, and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic,” Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins who passed away this morning at the age of 24 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eoxdJc4tGA — Overtime (@overtime) April 9, 2022

REMEMBERING DWAYNE

“I’m going to college here” Dwayne Haskins wanted to be a Buckeye from the jump. Ended up building a legacy there: Set OSU single-season record for passing TDs (50)

Set OSU single-season record for passing YDs (4,831)

2018 Heisman finalist

2019 Rose Bowl MVP (via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/5RJiBY8RCV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2022

Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday It’s a reminder how fragile life is pic.twitter.com/b9KFrWbrnd — Brett (@Brett_Hanfling) April 9, 2022

Dwayne Haskins was always pure class every time the OSU media spoke with him. Great young man. #RIP to one of the best young men and QBs in Ohio State history. So damn sad. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) April 9, 2022

