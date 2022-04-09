Tragic Death of a 24 Year Old NFL Quarterback – Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed tragically in a traffic accident on Saturday at only 24 years of age. His career was just beginning. This is so sad and it should remind everyone how short life is. Make every day count.

“Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs, and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic,” Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

REMEMBERING DWAYNE


