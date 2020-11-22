2018, an 11-year-old hacked a mock government site, changed election results

FOLLOW US ON PARLER

In 2018, an 11-year-old hacked into a government website and changed election results.

According to DEFCON spokespeople, about fifty children were offered 13 replicas of Secretary of State websites, with Florida being the first. 11-year-old Emmett Brewster was able to hack it inside 10 minutes.

The National Association of Secretaries of State, the organization for public election officials, stated, about the hack:

Our main concern with the approach taken by DEFCON is that it utilizes a pseudo environment which in no way replicates state election systems, networks, or physical security. Providing conference attendees with unlimited physical access to voting machines, most of which are no longer in use does not replicate accurate physical and cyber protections established by state and local governments before and on Election Day. We are also concerned that creating “mock” election office networks and voter registration databases for participants to defend and/or hack is also unrealistic.

Maybe.

The next web replied: That seems a little fussy, doesn’t it? Precisely replicating the physical environment of a voting booth isn’t exactly what these exercises are about, and focusing on that doesn’t address the flaws DEFCON attendees — and apparently at least one child — did find.

One must wonder if the government officials fixed the problems or just kept dismissing the hack. The government officials are too defensive.

