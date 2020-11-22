Trump lawyers’ statement: Powell is not on the Trump legal team – Update

FOLLOW US ON PARLER

The Trump campaign lawyers issued a statement distancing themselves from Sidney Powell. They said Sidney Powell is not on the Trump legal team.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani stated.

Sidney’s on her own it seems. That sounds ominous. Nothing positive in any of that.

However, both Ellis and Giuliani did participate in a press conference with her on Thursday. Sidney Powell has appeared with Ellis and Giuliani at press conferences and other media appearances.

Trump also referred to her as part of the team last week.

Since then, Trump administration insiders told the DC Examiner that they had seen zero evidence supporting Powell’s voting machine claims. Trump administration national security officials said the same thing.

Update: Jack Flynn says it’s just a clarification. If so, it’s clear as mud. People were giving to the defense fund for General Flynn when they wanted to donate to Sidney Powell, I guess?

Defending the Republic – Sidney Powell’s Legal Defense Fund. The statement tonight was a simple clarification of ⁦@SidneyPowell1⁩ role. Why would she need a fund site set up site if she were being paid by the RNC?SIDNEY IS OUR WARRIOR. SUPPORT HER. https://t.co/JUmCc238aY — Jack Flynn #NeverConcede (@GoJackFlynn) November 22, 2020

At the same time, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have filed an appeal in the Pennsylvania case.