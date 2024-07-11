2020 Census Survey Gave Biden 3 Extra Electoral Seats

A “mistake” by the Joe Biden census survey gave Biden three extra electoral seats in the 2020 election. I’m sure it was a mistake. They wouldn’t DELIBERATELY give Democrats more seats illicitly. Surely!

It affects the election. It’s one “error” that helps Democrats at election time.

After each census, the bureau conducts the Post-Enumeration Survey (PES) to gauge the success of the actual counting. For instance, the 2010 census found no meaningful statistical discrepancies.

However, the 2020 census looks to be one of the worst ever. It vastly overcounted the populations of certain states, mostly Democratic ones, and significantly undercounted other states, mostly Republican ones. Texas, for instance, may have had as many as 985,000 more people than the official count. New York, by contrast, received as many as 1 million extra people.

This affected the number of congressional seats in certain states.

Texas and Florida should each have received an additional seat in the House. Rhode Island and Minnesota should have lost a congressional seat—but didn’t. Colorado was given an additional seat it didn’t deserve.

We need to help the Biden census counters do their job better.

Counting illegal aliens is another problem, but that can only be changed if Trump wins along with the House and Senate.

MORE GOV CORRUPTION!! The 2020 Census Vastly Overcounted the Population of Certain States—Mostly Democrat And ‘Meanfully’ Undercounted it in others—Mostly Republican Mistakes were BIG—They Cost Congressional Seats for States like Florida & Texas, and gave NY an extra one pic.twitter.com/iheiGu225K — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) October 7, 2022