MI Saves Democracy by Restricting Investigations of Voter Fraud

According to the New York Post, following the passage of two contentious bills into law on Monday, July 8, Gov Gretchen Whitmer altered the way that Michigan handles claims of election fraud and recounts,

Whitmer signed a series of bills into law that restrict election recounts based on allegations of fraud. The legislation eliminates the ability of county canvassers to investigate fraud during recounts and limits the basis for requesting a recount to errors that could sway the outcome.

Naturally, she says she’s bolstering democracy by destroying it.

Supporters argue this ensures fair and free elections by preventing unnecessary interference, while critics claim it invites election fraud and compromises election security.

The procedures for carrying out ballot recounts and penalizing election-related offenses are altered by Senate bills 603 and 604.

THE DETAILS

Bill SB 603 makes detecting and challenging election fraud nearly impossible. It prevents the board of canvassers from investigating election fraud concerns brought by voters.”

When the bill passed, Senator Jim Runestad said, “Today, Democrats overturned 70 years of election law in order to commit a disgusting gutting of our election recount protections. The passage of this bill is a complete disgrace!”

The bill also stripped the board of subpoena power and only allowed them to “refer fraud” to a corrupt Attorney General and prosecutors in the Democrat-controlled cities where the fraud is most likely to occur.

Under this bill, you cannot investigate election fraud. You can only investigate election “errors.” And if you try to claim fraud, they can use new powers introduced by the bill to penalize you because you’re engaging in “election interference.”

Michigan is one of the states that barred Republican poll watchers. They also tried to keep Donald Trump off the ballot. In 2020, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel held a press conference and unveiled 131 affidavits and 2,800 incident reports documenting fraud and other irregularities in the election in Michigan – the media didn’t care.

Don’t skip the last minute. Watch the entire speech: