2022 Saw an Avg. of More Than 1 Law Officer Killed Weekly,

as 3,701 Cops Fled the NYPD

Last year proved to be another very deadly time for America’s law officers, with more than one cop murdered every week on average.

The year ended with 61 killed in the line of duty: 58 were intentionally shot, and three killed by perpetrators using their motor vehicles as deadly weapons. Of those, 34 were murdered while handling 911 calls and 23 during domestic disturbances.

The most common characteristic linking 55 of the murdered cops was perpetrators who were wanted criminals or actively committing a crime.

The violent mentally ill were also involved in a significant number of attacks on police. Notably, 24 (39%) of last year’s cop murderers were described as having some kind of mental illness.

Another dangerous group is convicted criminals, including illegal immigrants, because activist prosecutors and lenient judges continue to prematurely release them upon the public: In 2022, by some estimates, 38% of the cop-killers should have still been in jail or deported.

Among the first murders of the year: two NYPD Officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora —were ambushed on Jan. 21, 2022, while handling a domestic disturbance. In a tragic, year-long, recurring theme documented above, these officers were shot by a convicted felon described as mentally ill.

It should be no surprise that in Democrat-run, pro-criminal, anti-cop New York, 3,701 of Rivera and Mora’s fellow officers either retired or resigned over the last 12 months. That number represents the highest since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002.

Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push out the door for many cops.

Case in point is Alexandre Tilan, 29, who had six years on the job. He joined the St. Petersburg Police Department in Florida a month later. “Since I’ve been here, there’s been more respect,” stated Tilan.

Alexandre continued that in New York, there is “professional frustration” when you make an arrest and the suspect is out “before the paperwork was dry.”

It’s hard to imagine, given the media’s lack of coverage regarding 2022’s heartbreaking numbers and the Democrats’ callous attitude toward those numbers, things will be much better in 2023.

The outlook would seem to be our Thin Blue Lines, whether through early attrition or wholly avoidable murders, being thinned even further.

Related