Outstanding News About Reps Crenshaw and Rogers

In real good news today, Rep. Mark Green beat out Dan Crenshaw for Chair of the Homeland Security Committee. Maybe other Republicans agreed that a Representative who calls fellow Republicans “terrorists” and “enemies” when he lets his hair down shouldn’t run a Homeland Security committee.

Mark Green is far more conservative, and the Republican Party is supposed to be a conservative party.

Dan Crenshaw, a great admirer of Liz Cheney’s and many Democrat issues, is the reincarnation of a John McCain or a Mitt Romney.

Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana dropped out and nominated Green. It was a great move. Green is a physician and a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

NEWS: Rep. Mark GREEN (R-Tenn.) wins the Homeland Security gavel, I’m told. He beat out Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). https://t.co/uFO5zNyHPY — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 9, 2023

In other great news, Rep. Mike Rogers, who lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz, has announced he’s stepping down from the House Steering Committee. Maybe the swamp is draining itself. Rogers never showed the level of antagonism toward Democrats that he did towards Rep. Gaetz.

Two swampy reps down, hundreds to go.

Rep. Gaetz was very gracious and asked that he not suffer punishment. We don’t want to see anyone punished, but we like the idea of Rogers changing his ways and punishing himself. It will go a long way toward redeeming him if he’s redeemable. He does come from the great state of Alabama.

.@RepMikeRogersAL and I have a six-year productive, working relationship. We’re going to work together wonderfully going forward. I don’t think there should be any punishment or reprisal just because he had an animated moment. He has my forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/bXERia3a0j — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 8, 2023

Related