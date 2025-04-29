$20B & Years to Refill the Emergency Petroleum Reserves Biden Emptied

In January of this year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring a national energy emergency and directed the Department of Energy to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to its full capacity of 714,000,000 barrels.

Joe Biden drained the reserves to keep the price of gasoline down to help get Democrats elected. We now find out from the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright that it would take $20 billion and years to refill the SPR to its maximum capacity.

During a Power Lunch CNBC interview, Wright explained that Biden did it so fast, he damaged half of the structures.

“We are refilling the reserve now. We will continue to refill the reserve the whole time I’m in office.

“That was just such an irresponsible action, to drain that reserve so quickly for electoral reasons.

And in fact, it was drained so fast, it did some damage to the facilities. And so, right now, we only can fill two of the four major salt caverns we have, so we are doing repair work on the other two.

“We’re slowly filling the other two, and I’m trying to get some funds through Congress that’ll give us a longer-term runway to fill the strategic petroleum reserve at the fastest rate we can.”

