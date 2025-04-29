The New Dem Hero: Rep. Shri Thanedar Accused Animal Abuser

Rep. Shri Thanedar, who no one had heard of until now, filed seven articles of impeachment against President Trump. He claimed that the President had violated the Supreme Court’s order to return the Maryland dad, Abrego Garcia. We previously reported that Yale scholar Jed Rubenfeld explained that President Trump didn’t violate the Supreme Court order.

Shri’s background seems too bizarre to be true.

Laura Loomer is researching him and believes he filed the articles of impeachment to get himself out of his $800.000 campaign debt.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: INDIAN SCAMMER DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN WHO FILED ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP GETS CONFRONTED ON VIDEO Today, @LoomerUnleashed confronted Indian-born, Democrat Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar @RepShriThanedar, who filed articles of… https://t.co/Ra4w1SSWQx pic.twitter.com/GNJEvvdOI3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 29, 2025

Ms. Loomer said he has a history of being accused of fraudulent business deals.

NEW: INDIAN DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN WHO FILED ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP TODAY HAS A HISTORY OF FINANCIAL SCAMS, HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF FRAUD MULTIPLE TIMES IN COURT FILINGS In 2016, The Detroit News reported on a lawsuit against Shri Thanedar… https://t.co/Ra4w1SSWQx pic.twitter.com/EZg9vpcvhd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 29, 2025

Shri also became wealthy by conducting tests on innocent dogs.

I don’t care if you are Liberal or Democrat but there is something morally and fundamentally wrong with you if we vote for animal abusers and killers to represent you and your children children. Michigan WTAF?! America meet @ShriThanedar, Democrat who is currently… pic.twitter.com/tY8U3dfPPd — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 5, 2024

He abandoned them.

Democrat SHRI THANEDAR’S bankrupt company AniClin ABANDONED 118 beagles & 55 monkeys in a shuttered NJ facility in 2010! Starving, neglected animals suffered as his company tanked. Now this animal abuser plots to impeach Trump! pic.twitter.com/nzN6l3q4qh — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 28, 2025

The new Democrat hero appears to have more loyalty to his native India than to the US. He is very far left and doesn’t belong in Congress. How do we get people like this? Oh, wait, what am I thinking? The Democrat Party is how we get people like this.

INVASIONShri Thanedar who filed articles of impeachment against President Trump supports open borders, socialism and has more loyalty to India than to America. He also supports the Islamic Sharia Law month of Ramadan! Follow: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/oLKBkDKk9a — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) April 29, 2025

