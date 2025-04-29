The New Dem Hero: Rep. Shri Thanedar Accused Animal Abuser

By
M Dowling
-
0
25

Rep. Shri Thanedar, who no one had heard of until now, filed seven articles of impeachment against President Trump. He claimed that the President had violated the Supreme Court’s order to return the Maryland dad, Abrego Garcia. We previously reported that Yale scholar Jed Rubenfeld explained that President Trump didn’t violate the Supreme Court order.

Shri’s background seems too bizarre to be true.

Laura Loomer is researching him and believes he filed the articles of impeachment to get himself out of his $800.000 campaign debt.

Ms. Loomer said he has a history of being accused of fraudulent business deals.

Shri also became wealthy by conducting tests on innocent dogs.

He abandoned them.

The new Democrat hero appears to have more loyalty to his native India than to the US. He is very far left and doesn’t belong in Congress. How do we get people like this? Oh, wait, what am I thinking? The Democrat Party is how we get people like this.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments