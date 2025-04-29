David Brooks Calls for Civil Uprising, Emulating ‘Hero’ Judge Dugan

New York Times columnist David Brooks was on PBS Friday, making a fool of himself. During one of his bloviation episodes, he said that a Milwaukee County judge’s alleged actions to help a man evade ICE may have been “illegal,” but she is a hero.

Brooks said he was cautious about discussing the case since he didn’t have the specifics of Dugan’s case. However, not knowing the facts, he commented anyway, saying her actions were necessary and “heroic.”

“But especially on the issue of immigration, there are a lot of people who are appalled by what the administration is doing. And there will be times for civil disobedience. And to me, let’s say she did escort this guy out the door. If federal enforcement agencies come to your courtroom and you help a guy escape, that is two things. One, it strikes me as maybe something illegal, but it also strikes me something heroic.

And in times of trouble, then people are sometimes called to do civil disobedience. And in my view, when people do civil disobeying, they have to pay the price. That’s part of the heroism of it, frankly. And so you can both think that she shouldn’t have. Legally done this, and that morally protecting somebody against, maybe not even in this case, but in other cases, frankly, a predatory enforcement agency, sometimes civil disobedience is necessary.”

In other words, the agency wanting to deport a potentially very violent criminal alien here illegally is the predator, not the violent criminal.

NYT’s David Brooks doesn’t “know the specific details” of the Judge Dugan case — but says she was “heroic.” “If the federal enforcement agencies come to your courtroom and you help a guy escape, that is two things…” “One, it strikes me as maybe something illegal, but it… pic.twitter.com/1Ia7BaxW7R — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

She broke the law to let an accused violent illegal alien with a rap sheet for suffocating and strangling people escape. And she is a hero!

Brooks wants more people to disobey the law. Of course, he won’t do it because he doesn’t want to land in prison. However, he will join the chorus of people telling Americans to “fight in the streets.”

He said that “opponents should welcome the fight,” while they end up in jail, and he sits behind a mic making millions of dollars.

This is the clown who said he could tell how great Barack Obama would be as president by the crease in his pants or some such thing.

Here’s more Brooks blather from a NYT op-ed:

We live in a country with catastrophically low levels of institutional trust. University presidents, big law firms, media organizations, and corporate executives face a wall of skepticism and cynicism. Suppose they are going to participate in a mass civic uprising against Trump. In that case, they have to show the rest of the country that they understand the establishment sins that gave rise to Trump in the first place… [that] this is not just defending the establishment; it’s moving somewhere new.

Brooks wants a massive civil uprising, and he doesn’t care if you have to pay the price by going to prison. However, he’ll call you a hero.

The David Brooks call for “Mass Civic Uprising” in the @nytimes opened with Genesis, ended with the Communist Manifesto, and may be the funniest op-ed ever:https://t.co/q4d4pOtPdw pic.twitter.com/PWbV7OIwsY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 22, 2025

