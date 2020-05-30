21 red states opened with NO significant increase in COV-19

ABC News conducted a 7-day study of the 21 (red) states that opened and found no significant changes in hospitalizations, deaths, or percentage of people testing positive in any of the 21 states.

The states are: South Carolina, Montana, Georgia, Mississippi, South Dakota, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio.

There were some trends of deaths in a few states, and hospitalizations and the number of cases increased in several states. However, testing is increasing, and the data going in is only as good as the reporting which is sometimes lacking.

Weigh this against our economy being destroyed, and it screams — OPEN UP!