Democrat Shangri-la as opposed to ‘dangerous’ right-wing protesters

Democrat riots erupted in Democrat cities across the U.S. overnight, with violent demonstrators clashing with police and setting fires. At least one person was killed when someone fired into a crowd of protesters in Detroit, the Associated Press reported.

Looting leads to shooting.

The Pentagon ordered the Army to have active-duty military police units on the ready. Some are prepared to deploy to Minneapolis within four hours, the Associated Press reported. The order came verbally after President Trump asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper for military options to help curb the unrest in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a weak Democrat leader, said the state had taken over security for the city after several days of increasingly violent protests and looting. Both Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul declared an 8 p.m. curfew for Friday night. The National Guard has 500 guardsmen in the city to help. Rioters defied the curfew and took to the streets.

Democrat leaders are weak.

Minneapolis officials allowed rioters to destroy over 170 businesses and the 3rd police precinct. Police even evacuated. As a result, the violence and destruction are spreading throughout our major cities. Black Lives Matter and Antifa are largely behind most of them. Antifa membership is basically comprised of all-white thugs.

In Democrat cities you can get arrested for opening a business, but not for looting and vandalizing it. You can’t eat in a restaurant, but you can set it on fire.

But…But…it’s right-wing protesters who are dangerous:

For past month, media attacked peaceful anti-lockdown protesters nationwide for “endangering” public. Silicon Valley de-platformed them. Many jailed. Now, Minnesota rioters are burning buildings, robbing stores & hurling incendiary devices at firemen & cops. How many arrests??? https://t.co/IaBxgrc8pX — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 28, 2020