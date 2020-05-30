Sen Cruz explains what the rioting demagogues are up to (video)

Senator Ted Cruz stated the obvious on Tucker last night — the demagogues want to use “an incident of clear abuse by one police officer” to “paint” all police officers” as “corrupt and racist.”
WHERE IS THIS ALL GOING?
Tucker asked the senator where he thought this was all going.
“Listen, it’s horrific and it starts with a horrific act of police brutality. Any time you have a police officer-involved shooting, the media often goes into a frenzy and there’s an immediate demonization and attack of the police officers. I think that’s wrong and premature.
“That being said, in this instance, we have a video of the incident and we can see with Mr. Floyd, the officer with his knee on his neck for eight minutes, Mr. Floyd is handcuffed, he is clearly incapacitated, he is begging for his life and what we saw was wrong. There is no legitimate law enforcement purpose for what was all right there.
Tucker jumped in. “I’m sorry, it let me stop right there and ask a question, I agree with you I found the video very upsetting. There is a lot of abuse of power by a lot of people in charge, do you believe, since let’s just deal with facts here, do you believe that the man in custody died of suffocation because the police officer was sitting on him?
“I don’t know, we will have to see with the medical evidence shows.
Tucker pressed on, “Isn’t that the question? Either the cop killed him or he didn’t. The question is was that abuse of police brutality. The guy has been charged with murder so isn’t the question was did he kill him.
IT WAS ABUSE
Cruz said, “There are two different questions the civil rights investigation which was the right thing to do, I applauded the department of justice for doing that. Number two, the prosecutor chose today to bring homicide charges. To prove that they will have to prove the evidence supports that. I don’t know what the medical examiner will determine on that so whether or not it was homicide will depend on the evidence, but it was clearly police brutality and it was not conduct we expect of any officers.
Tucker added, “I totally agree with that. I think it was awful, I’ve covered this kind of thing before and I hate it, however, the country is convulsing the basis of the idea that the cop killed this man who was restrained, he was in handcuffs. I think it’s a meaningful question, it’s not something we can glide over …”
Cruz ended with, “One of the reasons, sadly, that we are seeing this violence and this rioting is that you have lots of demagogues that want to use this incident of clear abuse by one police officer and they want to use it to say every police officer is corrupt and racist.
“Most police officers heroically risk their lives to protect the communities they are in often minority communities and for everyone that is stirring up racial division and engaging in violence and looting, that is unacceptable. Violence and criminal conduct are unacceptable, whether it is committed by a mob enraged or whether it’s committed by a police officer who is breaking the law. The law should apply fairly to everyone…”
There’s more. It’s an interesting discussion. The preliminary autopsy shows he died from his heart problems and possibly drugs. Murder might be a stretch but manslaughter isn’t.
OPINION
This is a war of a minority of hardcore leftists, funded by people like George Soros and other Media Matters contributors, against all of the USA. By dividing us, they have been able to take over the Democrat Party and the goal is to conquer us. They want a one-party electoral system with far-left Democrats in charge. The lockdown is nothing compared to what they think is acceptable.
If these lunatics — burning stores down — or if the vile media cared about Mr. Floyd, they would not honor his memory this way. His family already said he was God-fearing and peaceful. He is a very sympathetic victim.
But I must say, congratulations to the Democrats and their media. They’ve taken a clear case of abuse that most people agreed was abuse, which may or may not be based on racism, and they managed to dilute it with anarchy, violence, and destruction.
Congratulations to the media too for stirring the pot with hate and lies.
You’re all miserable human beings and it’s doubtful you give one good god damn about Mr. Floyd who lost his life since you burned down housing projects in black neighborhoods and destroyed black businesses. So, GTH.
These lunatics want to control us and they want your stuff. Zimbabwe, here we come.
AS USUAL Ted hits this NAIL on the HEAD!
The LYING Media, (in force with BOTH Demagogues, AND! RADICAL DEMS & INSTIGATORS), SHOULD be PROSECUTED for such criminal activity….WHILE cretins called “SORROWS” should ALSO be PROSECUTED, {But, THEY should possibly be convicted of murder, & instigating RIOTING)!!!
The “DemWITZ” have become VILE & indecent!!! TOTALLY IMMORAL & EVIL!!!
This was my rolling comments on the briefing to my son, and sister.
He “thinks” he’s being considerate, but Instead this speech if Going To Fuel Even More tonight. THIS is what the
thugs want, Capitulate To THEM. This doesn’t do One Damn Thing for all those black businesses that are GONE.
Now HE’s trying to go into campaign mode. “As a white man who walks with That privilege”. Are the whites forcing
blacks to kill Other blacks. THIS will do more to set back race relations than anything else.
By keeping up the “racist talk” that WILL enrage the public to do more violence and carnage. It’s a subtle signal
to continue and That’s how the street thugs will see it. With everything said, to NOW say stay home will not work.
It would be best to cancel any protests today.
Yeah right. Keith Ellison, The Antifa Man. Is he the AG or a protest leader. So they are NOT going to stop the
protests. “We can’t come in…” That sounds suspicious. In an interview with a black man, someone told him
that his business was next.
The One thing about police actions in the black community is “WHY” are they so involved there. If you go back
to the Crime Act under Clinton, that was enacted Because many in the black communities were calling out
FOR Justice. It looks like St. Paul area is much like the KC Mo. area where there have been 67 so far and
That is with a lockdown. There were 225 last year.
During all this there was a video with some person saying the Crips were coming. So, it’s not only outsiders
but local gangs that are also involved. It would be nice to know how large the gangs are in that area. It would
also be nice to know exactly How Much crime goes on in the Twin Cities. That has a big effect on how involved
police are in the area. Some blacks were even talking about taking the violence to the suburbs. For far too
long now there has been a Lot of talk of “white privilege”, inherent racism by the media and politicians. That
has brought a lot of this about. And NOW they are Amplifying it. That doesn’t end well.
Next up another politician. Someone pointed out that ALL the offices are democrat. THEY are running the city
and state. It does NOT help to talk about being in a War with our community. There really hasn’t been Any
talk of a community working together. As many have said, “justice is looting and burning” and these leaders
are fueling it even more with justice.
It’s Not so much a matter of racism but people’s aversion to Crime. The general public now see protestors
as Thugs and criminals.
Really, this is dangerous. They weren’t satisfied with the arrest and charging of a cop, but the charges
weren’t enough. Now they want the other three arrested. There’s a problem with that. But what they ARE
promoting is a “lynching mentality”, and no one is picking up on that. By Allowing THIS, then when a
situation arises and the suspicion is “racism” they will return to the lynching mentality. It will happen
because in This case it worked.
It’s all about protests, but where is the talk of a community coming together. They are talking in terms
of dividing. It’s the same talk as the rioters, “It’s us against them”. It’s THE COPS against the public.
The public isn’t satisfied with the one cop who failed. There is no talk of “calming down” I guess they
are too afraid of telling anyone that.
Now it’s all about White People and they are all to blame. This guy is Asking for a Race War. Those
on the streets will start attacking Any white person. That has already been happening in places across
the nation. If he would have made it all about re-imagining the justice system with reforms from the
start it might have done some good.
Well, they have “promoted” hate and racism for so long they have no choice but to continue. They
have went SO far that there is No turning back. About all they can do is “last it out”.
Autopsy reveals George Floyd didn’t die of asphyxia or strangulation,….Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death, the autopsy is not completed yet……………..The family of George Floyd has retained prominent forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to perform an independent autopsy. the same guy that said the Jeffrey Epstein autopsy ‘more indicative of homicide’ after looking at graphic photos of his neck, this might get real interesting if Baden agrees with the original autopsy !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Greg, that was a spot briefing.
Has junk news enemedia talked about the felony arrests and prison stint for Floyd in Texas? (rhetorical)