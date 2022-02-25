$22 Million Spent Daily on Russian Oil, Keystone Would Have Ended It

Rep. Markwayne Mullin discussed what he could of a briefing with Antony Blinken on Stinchfield last night. He said the situation is laughable and believes Russian President Putin wants to restore the old Soviet Union and took the weak sanctions into account. Sanctions were supposed to be a deterrent.

We have an administration now we can’t trust. Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, General MacKenzie, General Milley are liars and these are the people who would lead our men and women.

Our military is the best but “do we really trust this administration to lead us down a path of victory?”

Rep. Mullin said because of Biden’s disastrous policies, we are dependent on Russia for oil. We import over 600,000 barrels a day of crude oil from Russia at a cost of $22 million a day. If we would have had the Keystone Pipeline, Keystone itself would deliver 850,000 barrels a day. We wouldn’t need Russia’s oil and petroleum.

Biden left petroleum and crude out of the sanctions. Then he told the oil industry not to be greedy and raise prices as if that would be possible.

There is no peace without strength.

