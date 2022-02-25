The CIA-Banned from Domestic Ops-Met with Hillary’s Spygate Lawyer

The Scandal No One Is Talking About

The CIA is generally prohibited from domestic operations. So why did the CIA meet with a DNC lawyer to collect derogatory information about President Trump?

The DNC had a direct line to the CIA.

By now, most people have heard about the Durham filing that provided further information on the spying scandal that came out of Hillary’s campaign and her tightly-controlled DNC. What no one is talking about is the fact that the CIA, banned from domestic operations, was in close contact with the villains in this story.

Rodney Joffe, a contractor with deep ties to the Clintons, exploited the Executive Office of the President of the United States data he obtained from a “sensitive arrangement” with the U.S. Government. The information he got was manipulated and used to damage President Donald Trump.

Watch Lee Smith as he gives an explanation:

.@LeeSmithDC says he keeps hearing people comparing the scandal to Watergate when it doesn’t compare to Watergate at all. We are talking about some of the most secure communications in government been Surveiled by political operatives. pic.twitter.com/f22h5V92vV — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) February 15, 2022

TECHNO FOG EXPLAINS

“Joffe also collected domain name system (DNS) internet traffic pertaining to a healthcare provider; Trump Tower; and Trump’s Central Park West apartment building.”

“According to Durham, Joffe and his associates manipulated that data to make it seem like Trump, and his allies, had suspicious interactions with internet protocol (IP) addresses affiliated with a Russian mobile phone provider.” This information was fed to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker.

This manipulated and damaging information was presented on February 9, 2017, to what Durham describes as U.S. Government “Agency-2.” Agency-2 is the CIA.

We learned in January 2022 that there were two other CIA employees at that meeting. At least Sussmann said there were.

In other words, a Clinton supporting contractor, Rodney Joffe, obtained sensitive information under questionable circumstances about the Office of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. He and his comrades then manipulated the information, passed it to former DNC and then-current Clinton campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann, who then delivered it to the CIA.

This sounds like a third-world coup.

Read more in-depth material at Techno Fog.

