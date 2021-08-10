22-year-old tourist beaten, robbed in Seattle in broad daylight, still spitting up blood (video)

















Seattle defunded the police and it shows in the soaring crime rate. They think arresting criminals is racist or unfair. Social justice ignores victims and supports criminals. The 22-year-old tourist was robbed and beaten unconscious by a not-white-supremacist.

He was already having a bad month after a car going 45 mph rear-ended him, totaling his car and causing injuries.

Now he is still spitting up blood from the Seattle attack on his vacation, which was intended to help him recover from the car accident. He was on his way to meet a friend in broad daylight when he was beset upon by some sociopathic criminal.

Watch:

NEW: A 22-year-old freelance photographer visiting Seattle was brutally beaten unconscious & robbed in the Mount Baker neighborhood. Days later, he’s still coughing up blood & incurring medical debt. WARNING: the video is a tough watch. Read more below.https://t.co/l1SUtNzmgu pic.twitter.com/zgdkxeiFeH — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 8, 2021

He says it “has gotten overwhelming for me” and that “anything helps, even a dollar or a share if no money to spare helps.”

“I appreciate and love anybody who can help, stay safe and I hope to be back on my feet/back to work very soon,” he said.

Caliber raised nearly $19,900 at the time this was published. If you’d like to donate, click here.

Police say the suspect is a Black male, 5’10”, 180 lbs., with a medium build. If you have any information about this crime, call SPD’s Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.

Related















