240K Ukrainians Might Lose Parole

The new administration is ending the Biden administration’s misuse of parole. President Trump is removing Temporary Protected Status from people here from distant lands. It could include Ukrainians.

President Trump said on Thursday that he would soon decide whether to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, following a Reuters report that his administration planned to take that step.

Ukrainians were welcomed under President Joe Biden’s administration, as was the entire world..

“We’re not looking to hurt anybody, we’re certainly not looking to hurt them, and I’m looking at that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about revoking the Ukrainians’ status and deporting them. “There were some people that think that’s appropriate, and some people don’t, and I’ll be making the decision pretty soon.”

The planned rollback of protections for Ukrainians would be part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants allowed to enter the U.S. under temporary humanitarian parole programs launched under the Biden administration.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said no decision has been made.

The misuse of the parole program must be erased. It can’t be allowed to stand.

