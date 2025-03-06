Some Albertans Want to Become the 51st State

Alberta is conservative and under the thumb of the liberals and their crazy policies. Alberta is a cash cow for liberals.

Some Albertans are sending a delegation to DC to ask to become the 51st state.

That won’t happen, but you can see why they want to. We would want them also.

Albertans Have Had ENOUGH! Delegation goes to Washington D.C. to Discuss Alberta Statehood with Trump! | WATCH Stand on Guard https://t.co/NtfiirPB6m — David Krayden (@DavidKrayden) March 6, 2025

