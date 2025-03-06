Some Albertans Want to Become the 51st State

By
M Dowling
-
0
28

Alberta is conservative and under the thumb of the liberals and their crazy policies. Alberta is a cash cow for liberals.

Some Albertans are sending a delegation to DC to ask to become the 51st state.

That won’t happen, but you can see why they want to. We would want them also.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments