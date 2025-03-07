Trump Told Secretaries They Make Staffing Decisions, Not DOGE

President Donald Trump told his Cabinet secretaries during a meeting Thursday that they will make staffing decisions, not Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

President Donald Trump directed Cabinet members Thursday to be more involved in deciding which government workers are shed, rather than waiting for directives from Elon Musk.

Trump instructed Cabinet members to work alongside DOGE on spending and workforce reductions. At the same time, he clarified that the department leaders will make the final job cuts.

“We just had a meeting with most of the Secretaries, Elon, and others, and it was a very positive one,” Trump said on Truth Social. “It’s very important that we cut levels down to where they should be, but it’s also important to keep the best and most productive people.”

“As the Secretaries learn about, and understand, the people working for the various Departments, they can be very precise as to who will remain, and who will go. We say the ‘scalpel’ rather than the ‘hatchet,'” Trump added.

Several members of Trump’s Cabinet expressed frustration when federal employees to outline their work or face termination. Multiple agencies and departments rejected the request.

Trump said on Thursday that the next phase of his plan to cut the federal work force would be conducted with a “scalpel” rather than a “hatchet.” He is concerned about losing the “good people.”

