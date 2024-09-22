25 Shot, At Least 4 Dead in Five Points South, Alabama

Potentially twenty-five people were injured, four shot, and killed in Five Points South, Alabama. It sounds like a hit, possible gang activity. Police don’t know if it was a drive-by or the killers were on foot.

“When you lock into a number, that number typically changes,” Spokesperson Officer Fitzgerald said. “We’re not going to lock into a number right now, but when we finalize that, we will notify the media.”

No one is in custody.

“These mass shootings have more to do with culture than they do criminality,’’ Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “Mayor Randall Woodfin said it best this week — we’re seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets, and I think this speaks to exactly what our mayor recently said.”

Here’s what we know:

At least four people were killed and dozens more injured at Five Points South

Multiple shooters opened fire just after 11 p.m. on Saturday

No suspects are in custody as of early Sunday

Ten victims are being treated at UAB Hospital

Birmingham police said multiple people fired multiple shots on a group of people just after 11 p.m. Saturday night in Birmingham Five Points South. It happened outside Hush, a hookah and cigar lounge on Magnolia Avenue.

No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

Two men and a woman were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds when police arrived, and then more gunshot victims were found. Those three victims died on the scene, and another died at the hospital.

At least four of the gunshot victims have life-threatening injuries. The rest have “various injuries,” police said.

