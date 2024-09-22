America’s Existential Threat Is Here, Now

Elon Musk said, “Unless Trump is elected, America will fall to tyranny. Trump must win.” Do you agree?

Communists-globalists are taking over the country. We have religious leaders preaching Marxism in churches. The media will not expose the danger. When they see Antifa and Black Lives Matter waving communist flags, they don’t report it.

America is in the fight of its life, hanging by a thread. We are out of time.

Kamala’s views are clearly communistic: gun confiscation, she’ll come into our homes to check our guns, price controls, open borders, shutting down speech, destroying US energy, driving up debt, regulations, and taxes. She has strong communist connections, demands equal outcomes for all, endless reparations, wealth redistribution – she’ll rob us blind. She said she would mandate it if Congress doesn’t agree with her decisions.

THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT

We now hear rumors that illegal aliens are given US birth certificates. They already get Social Security numbers, voter registrations, and driver’s licenses. They can vote with any of these.

We have no idea how many are here, but it’s well into the millions. For 3.5 years, they’ve been pouring in from every imaginable space, night and day, 24/7.

They are given housing, gift cards, education, vehicles, and food; to keep the freebies, they must vote for Kamala Harris.

They get health insurance as soon as they get into the country.

Healthcare sign ups for Illegals – San Antonio, Texas. Outside the NGO processing center in San Antonio, Illegals that have only been in the United States for less than 48 hours were being signed up for health insurance. EVERYTHING for Illegals, NOTHING for Americans. pic.twitter.com/E069gesg9p — Epstein’s Sheet. (@meantweeting1) March 17, 2024

Gangs are selling fake IDs to illegals, and some will allow them to vote. It’s in the interest of criminals to vote Democrat.

MS-13 gang members are selling fake IDs, social security cards and Green Cards to illegals. Trump was right about everything. #BidenBorderInvasion pic.twitter.com/nWC1alxxHi — SULLY (@SULLY10X) March 11, 2024

America First Legal is suing in all 50 states to stop this.

BREAKING: America First Legal has issued letters to election officials in all 50 states detailing how the Biden regime is giving voter registration forms and social security numbers to illegals They also implicate insane illegalities from the Federal Election Commission, “The… pic.twitter.com/Q5iONIomkU — George (@BehizyTweets) June 24, 2024

CBS reports illegals are receiving Social Security cards which allow them to vote in the US because voter registration forms have no proof of citizenship requirement. Countless more illegals get driver’s licenses and ballots as a result. Election fraud!pic.twitter.com/HqHNI59YHv — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 10, 2024

If Harris wins, she will give every illegal alien a social security card and benefits and waive all grounds for inadmissibility by voting for this law.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has recently said all illegals will get asylum and a path to citizenship. He is still laughably claiming there are only 11 million here. We don’t even know who these people are.

This is insanity… This bill includes waivers for nearly all previous grounds of inadmissibility. It also gives essentially all illegal immigrants here social security numbers.@elonmusk was right. They imported ~20 million to turn them into citizens/voters. https://t.co/N6X57Mus4t — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 19, 2024

Rep. Raskin plans to file insurrection charges against Donald Trump if Democrats win the House and Trump wins the presidency. Raskin, the son of a famous communist professor, is setting the stage for a Civil War.

Take a look at the treaties and Summit of the Future. The globalist tyrants plan to put the USA under the sovereignty of the UN.

We’re becoming a Third World country with this massive immigration, and the media supports it.

Democrats trash all police, imprison political opponents, support “mostly peaceful” riots, and fund bail for the rioters if they support Democrats. J6 rioters get 20 years in prison for far less.

Do you feel the Kamala joy?