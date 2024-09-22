America’s Existential Threat Is Here, Now

By
M DOWLING
-
0
35

Elon Musk said, “Unless Trump is elected, America will fall to tyranny. Trump must win.” Do you agree?

Communists-globalists are taking over the country.  We have religious leaders preaching Marxism in churches. The media will not expose the danger. When they see Antifa and Black Lives Matter waving communist flags, they don’t report it.

America is in the fight of its life, hanging by a thread. We are out of time.

Kamala’s views are clearly communistic: gun confiscation, she’ll come into our homes to check our guns, price controls, open borders, shutting down speech, destroying US energy, driving up debt, regulations, and taxes. She has strong communist connections, demands equal outcomes for all, endless reparations, wealth redistribution – she’ll rob us blind. She said she would mandate it if Congress doesn’t agree with her decisions.

THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT

We now hear rumors that illegal aliens are given US birth certificates. They already get Social Security numbers, voter registrations, and driver’s licenses. They can vote with any of these.

We have no idea how many are here, but it’s well into the millions. For 3.5 years, they’ve been pouring in from every imaginable space, night and day, 24/7.

They are given housing, gift cards, education, vehicles, and food; to keep the freebies, they must vote for Kamala Harris.

They get health insurance as soon as they get into the country.

Gangs are selling fake IDs to illegals, and some will allow them to vote. It’s in the interest of criminals to vote Democrat.

America First Legal is suing in all 50 states to stop this.

If Harris wins, she will give every illegal alien a social security card and benefits and waive all grounds for inadmissibility by voting for this law.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has recently said all illegals will get asylum and a path to citizenship. He is still laughably claiming there are only 11 million here. We don’t even know who these people are.

Rep. Raskin plans to file insurrection charges against Donald Trump if Democrats win the House and Trump wins the presidency. Raskin, the son of a famous communist professor, is setting the stage for a Civil War.

Take a look at the treaties and Summit of the Future. The globalist tyrants plan to put the USA under the sovereignty of the UN.

We’re becoming a Third World country with this massive immigration, and the media supports it.

Democrats trash all police, imprison political opponents, support “mostly peaceful” riots, and fund bail for the rioters if they support Democrats. J6 rioters get 20 years in prison for far less.

Do you feel the Kamala joy?


