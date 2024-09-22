Walz and Harris Agree: We Can’t Afford Four More Years

Tim Walz agrees with Republicans, “We can’t afford four more years of this.” That’s true: four more years of Bidenomics and open borders will make us a legitimate third-world Hellhole. Anyone can see how we have deteriorated in just three-and-a-half years.

So, it’s good to know he wants Donald Trump back.

WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: “We can’t afford four more years” of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EwhBbY0O4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

This next clip is also incredibly cringeworthy. In her fake campaign, pretending she wasn’t in the White House for nearly four years, a joy-filled Kamala said, “We are not going back.” That is good news since it means we are all voting for Donald Trump.

Kamala is the “new way forward,” as she plans to continue what she does now, like leaving the border open.

If we go back to Trump, we can better afford food and fuel, the borders won’t remain open, and the economy won’t be in freefall. We also knew what a woman was then.

“Brotha, we are not going back.” Unfathomably cringe. pic.twitter.com/nyHQ7eBXEn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

So unbelievably dumb.

Kamala’s whole schtick is saying the dumbest possible thing but in a tone suggesting she’s speaking the most profound words ever uttered pic.twitter.com/cqNE9a1ngE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2024