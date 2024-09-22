Walz and Harris Agree: We Can’t Afford Four More Years

M DOWLING
Tim Walz agrees with Republicans, “We can’t afford four more years of this.” That’s true: four more years of Bidenomics and open borders will make us a legitimate third-world Hellhole. Anyone can see how we have deteriorated in just three-and-a-half years.

So, it’s good to know he wants Donald Trump back.

This next clip is also incredibly cringeworthy. In her fake campaign, pretending she wasn’t in the White House for nearly four years, a joy-filled Kamala said, “We are not going back.” That is good news since it means we are all voting for Donald Trump.

Kamala is the “new way forward,” as she plans to continue what she does now, like leaving the border open.

If we go back to Trump, we can better afford food and fuel, the borders won’t remain open, and the economy won’t be in freefall. We also knew what a woman was then.

 

 

So unbelievably dumb.


