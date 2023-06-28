250 Celebrities Who Demand Silencing of Gender Care Critics

Hollywood has 250 woke celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum who signed an open letter to big tech companies to censor anyone who disagrees with the trans-crazy-train agenda, including life-altering drugs and radical surgeries.

The letter was sent to the CEOs of Meta, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter by GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign. It was signed by hundreds of celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judd Apatow, Patrick Stewart, and many more, writes Steve Watson at The Summit.

If you disagree with butchering children, you’re hateful and malicious anti-LGBTQ. The illogic in that is obvious.

They’re demanding enforcement to mitigate “harmful and dangerous” misinformation. They claim gender-affirming care [child mutilations] are necessary. I’ll bet not one of the signatories is a doctor. I won’t say that none of the surgeries are unnecessary, but probably.

Once you leave the land of self-congratulatory narcissists who will PC-push any crazy thing, you get a different story. Steve Watson says, “A new poll from Summit Ministries and McLaughlin & Associates has found that 61 percent of U.S. voters believe that introducing children to transgenderism, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ themes stunts their emotional and psychological development.

“The polls also found that 63 percent of respondents believe that those advocating for children to be exposed to these issues are motivated purely by a desire to push a specific cultural agenda.”

HERE ARE THE 250 CELEBRITIES WHO SUPPORT BUTCHERING CHILDREN

They’re all on the crazy train. I want all these people censored, and I’m sure I can get more than 250 signatures.

Abby Wambach

Adam Eli

Aitch Alberto

AJ Shively

Alan Cumming

Alejandra Caraballo

Alejandra Ghersi

Alex Clark

Alexandra Gutierrez

Alisa Ramirez

Allie Leonard

Allison Goldfrapp

ALOK Vaid-Menon

Alyssa May Gold

Alyssa Milano

Amber Ruffin

Amber Tamblyn

Amy Schumer

Amy Landecker

Andrew Polk

Angelica Ross

Annaleigh Ashford

Antoni Porowski

Aparna Brielle

Arden Myrin

Ariana Grande

Arisce Wanzer

Avan Jogia

Barbie Ferreira

Bebe Rexha

Bella Ramsey

Ben Barnes

Benito Skinner

Benj Pasek

Bethany Cosentino

Bethany Leavel

Billy Eichner

Billy Porter

Bob the Drag Queen

Bobby Berk

Bonnie Milligan

Brad Oscar

Bradley Whitford

Brandon Matthews

Brendan Hines

Bretman Rock

Brian Smith

Brigette Lundy-Paine

Brittany Tomlinson

Busy Philipps

Caesar Samoya

Camila Cabello

Camille A Brown

Cara Delevingne

Chani Nicholas

Chella Man

Chelsea Handler

Cheyenne Jackson

Chris Perfetti

Christa Miller

Cleo Wade

Colton Haynes

Corey Jantzen

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia McWilliams

Cynthia Nixon

Cyrus Veyssi

D’Arcy Carden

Dakota Fanning

Dan Levy

Darren Criss

David Shatraw

David Oulton

Debra Messing

Deepica Mutyala

Demi Lovato

Des McAnuff

Devery Jacobs

Diana Maria Riva

Diane Guerrero

Dylan Mulvaney

Ed Droste

Eddie Ndopu

EJ Marcus

Elegance Bratton

Eliot Rahal

Elle Fanning

Elliot Page

Emily Hampshire

Emily V. Gordon

Emma Hunton

Erin Reed

Estefania Pessoa

FLETCHER

Freddy Thomas

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gigi Gorgeous

Glennon Doyle

Gottmik

Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Griffin Dunne

Haley Baldwin Bieber

Hannah Gadsby

Harry Lambert

Hayley Kiyoko

Hilary Montez

Ilana Glazer

Indya Moore

Isaac Mizrahi

Jackie Bazan

Jacob Tierney

Jai Rodriguez

Jameela Jamil

James Blake

James Scully

Jaymes Vaughan

Jamie Lee Curtis

Janaya Khan

Janelle Monáe

Janet Hubert

Jazz Jennings

Jenna Lyons

Jennifer Kerr

Jeremy Fall

Jessica Betts

Jillian Mercado

Jinkx Monsoon

Joe DiPietro

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Bennett

Jonny Pierce

Jordan Stenmark

Jordan Firstman

Jordan Roth

JP Saxe

Judd Apatow

Justin Baldoni

Justin Tranter

Kal Penn

Kamar de los Reyes

Karamo Brown

Kate Reinders

Katherine LaNasa

Kathryn Grody

Kellie Overbey

Kelly Devine

Kendrick Sampson

Kevin Harrington

Kevin Cahoon

Ki Griffin

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimberly Drew

Kristin Chenoweth

Lachlan Watson

Laith De La Cruz

Laura Terruso

Lauren Jauregui

Laverne Cox

Lena Dunham

Lena Waithe

Lena Hall

Lilly Singh

Lily Rabe

Liv Hewson

Liza Koshy

Lola Tung

Lorin Latarro

Lovell Adams-Gray

Lucky Bromhead

Mae Martin

Mae Whitman

Maggie Boccella

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Mandy Patinkin

Marc Jacobs

Marc Kudisch

Marieme Diop

Martha Plimpton

Matt Bernstein

Matt McGorry

Matt Walton

Medalion Rahimi

Meena Harris

Megan Crabbe

Michael D. Cohen

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michelle Buteau

Midori Francis

Miriam Silverman

Moj Mahdara

Mona Chalabi

Montego Glover

Munroe Bergdorf

Nate Wonder

Nats Getty

Neila Karassik

Nicholas Ferroni

Nico Carney

Nico Santos

Nico Tortorella

Nicole Maines

Niecy Nash-Betts

Nik Dodani

Ocean Vuong

Olly Alexander

Our Lady J

Padma Lakshmi

Patrick Stewart

Patti LuPone

Peppermint

Phillip Picardi

Phoebe Robinson

Poorna Jagannathan

Rachel Cargle

Rafael Silva

Ramy Youssef

Randy Shulman

Raquel Willis

Richa Moorjani

Rob Holysz

Robert Horn

Rory Dahl

Rosario Dawson

Rupi Kaur

Sam Smith

Sander Jennings

Sandy Rustin

Sara Bareilles

Sara Ramirez

Sarah Ramos

Sasha Velour

Scott Turner Schofield

Shawn Mendes

Shea Couleé

Shea Diamond

Sherri Saum

Sinead Burke

Solomon Hughes

Stephen Kunken

Susie Park

T. Oliver Reid

Taika Waititi

Tan France

Tatiana Maslany

Tess Holliday

Tiffany Namtu

Tommy Dorfman

Tracee Ellis Ross

Travis Alabanza

Tunde Adebimpe

Vivek Shraya

Wanda Sykes

Warren Carlyle

Wayne Cilento

Wilson Cruz

Yves Mathieu East

Zoë Chao

Zooey Deschanel

I only know who a handful of these people are. I avoid the movies. Most of them are terrible, woke movies.

Related