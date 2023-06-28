Guess Which Prominent Socialist Is A Slaveholder Descendant

Reuters published a story claiming “100 U.S. leaders – lawmakers, presidents, governors, and justices” are direct descendants of slave owners. The only living US President who is not the direct descendent of a slave owner is… drum roll…Donald Trump.

Guess Who Is More Slaveholder Descendant Than Native American

A Reuters examination found that a fifth of the nation’s congressmen, living presidents, Supreme Court justices, and governors are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people.

Among 536 members of the last sitting Congress, Reuters determined at least 100 descend from slaveholders. Of that group, more than a quarter of the Senate – 28 members – can trace their families to at least one slaveholder.

Shouldn’t they all be taken down like the Founding Fathers’ and Confederates’ statues?

Those lawmakers from the 117th session of Congress are Democrats and Republicans alike. They include some of the most influential politicians in America: Republican senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton and James Lankford, and Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president – except Donald Trump – are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and – through his white mother’s side – Barack Obama.

Isn’t it time to give up the fake outrage over Founding Fathers owning slaves?

Liz Warren has more slave owner roots, than Native American roots. Biden and even Barack Obama, on his mom’s side, are direct descendants of slaveholders, according to Reuters. The only living former U.S. president whose ancestors weren’t slaveholders? Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Lpf0aESwa0 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 28, 2023

SHE TOLD HARVARD SHE WAS A NATIVE AMERICAN

Elizabeth Warren described herself in law-school professional directories as a Native American minority from 1986 to 1995. She said she listed herself as Native American to get invited to luncheons but took it off when none of that happened.

Warren was listed as a “woman of color” in the 1993 Harvard student journal. When questioned about it in 1996, Warren couldn’t remember any of it. Still, when she was listed as Harvard Law’s “first woman of color” in a 1997 law review piece on diversity and affirmative action, it was based on a “telephone interview with her by Michael Chmura, News Director, Harvard Law (Aug. 6, 1996).”

In 2012 Warren admitted she told Harvard Law she was Native American.

She listed herself as Native American when she took the bar.

This was the funniest lie she told

Socialist and Fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren, plagiarized the “family” recipes she contributed to a published cookbook called PowWow Chow. The recipes were stolen.

One of the recipes, not something one would see on the Trail of Tears, was called ‘Cold Crab Omelet,’ which came from a famous French chef, Pierre Franey, according to a Boston radio host.

The recipe was a favorite of the Duke and Duchess of England – the former English king – and Cole Porter.



