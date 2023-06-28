Butchered Children of “Gender-Affirming Care”

Biden’s administration has condemned depriving children of puberty blockers and transition surgeries. Biden calls it “immoral,” and both he and KJP call the children of the nation “our children.” If so, when will they support my children, and can I set up play dates with Joe?

Their savage ideas about transitioning children align perfectly with their idea that it’s okay to kill a full-grown baby up to the moment of birth and even after.

The purveyors of “gender-affirming care” and puberty blockers are an assault on children. Many of these children have emotional issues; some would probably become gay, but we’re told by the likes of HHS’S Rachel Levine it can be cured.

Experimental Children

Puberty blockers and hormone treatments for children as young as eight are given to children with no long-term studies of the effects.

Children who receive puberty blockers and hormone treatments also have a high incidence of osteoporosis and early-onset cancers. These victimized children are also highly likely to be made infertile.

Think clearly. Do you think you can stop puberty and growth, the essence of us, and not suffer consequences?

In an article in the NY Post, Douglas Murray, a gay writer and researcher, said there are plenty of consequences, such as young men with breast tissue. They have also been chemically castrated.

If you are a girl, your breasts will be sliced off as a medical necessity. Calling it top surgery is beyond euphemistic and falls in the realm of heinous deceit.

The bottom surgery is even more appalling.

Mr. Murray summarizes the side effects:

For a girl, “bottom surgery” will consist of flaying a young girl’s leg or arm to the veins, leaving her with an ugly, unhealable wound on her body while attempting to make something approximating a penis out of the excised flesh. This skin graft will often not take. When it does, the result will neither resemble nor operate like a penis.

That’s just the girls.

For the boys, “gender-affirming bottom surgery” means their penis will be cut in half, flayed, and partially inverted. This attempt at creating a vagina will cause complications for the rest of the child’s life. The wound will keep trying to heal up. Urination will almost never be straightforward. Infections will be commonplace, as will painful internal hair growth.

None of this is about a one-off visit to the hospital. Every child put through “gender-affirming surgery” will be in and out of the hospital for the rest of the child’s life. They will have an ongoing relationship with multiple doctors to continue doing the most basic things in life.

The Lies

They will be on pills for life as well. Detransitioning often leaves children scarred, infertile irreversibly, and with something worse than dysphoria, a deformed body.

If Dr. Mengele were alive today, he could perform his experiments with carefully expressed euphemisms like “gender-affirming care.”

Don’t use the language of the left because they are dressing up wickedness in a pretty package. Their euphemistic language is meant to disguise the sheer butchery of children who can’t make rational decisions like this. Now they try to say only 1% de-transition, but latest studies show it’s at least 36% do. The people who de-transition don’t tell their original doctors. After all is said and done, the children grow up realizing they can’t be the opposite gender, and it doesn’t fix their problems.

As if the lies aren’t enough, the purveyors wield a cudgel. If you don’t do it, your child will kill him or herself. Don’t fall for it.

This is primitive and obscene. Gender theory itself came from the mind of an unabashedly wicked man.

Doctors, leave those kids alone.

De-Transitioning

Related