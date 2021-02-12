25,000 mostly fraudulent asylum seekers to be admitted into US









Joe BidenBama will allow the 25,000 plus illegal aliens waiting at the border to enter the United States while they wait for their cases to be heard. They likely won’t show up if the case ever even comes to court.

Democrats will turn the border states, including Texas – blue. Most of these illegals are released in Texas and California.

Biden is pursuing a fully open border policy.

At first, they will be admitted slowly, but all will be allowed in and the numbers from around the world entering illegally will grow. Africans are flying in now and hanging at the border. Some just fly into illegal alien-friendly cities in the US.

On Biden’s first day in office, he ordered the Homeland Security Department to suspend the Remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals. Since then, some asylum-seekers picked up at the border have been released in the U.S. They receive notices to appear in court, but almost all do not show up.

OUR NATION’S VALUES ARE NOW OPEN BORDERS

Jen Psaki claims these are our values now. It’s humane to let the entire world enter the country until our economy collapses.

“As President Biden has made clear, the U.S. government is committed to rebuilding a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values.”

That is very dishonest. He is pursuing an open borders policy that will give Democrats’ a permanent electoral majority.

Homeland Security said the move “should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.”

How could it not be? Everyone can enter and they will get taken care of financially — for free.

VIRTUAL REGISTRATION OF ILLEGALS

Homeland Security said it would soon announce a “virtual registration process.” It will be available online and by phone for people to learn where and when they should report. It urged asylum-seekers not to report to the border unless instructed.

Virtual? Are they kidding? How much more insecure could it be? This is a serious national security threat — thank a Democrat.

We are no longer a country since we no longer have borders. ICE is basically dismantled. There are almost no arrests of criminals, and deportation has been stopped. We have sanctuary cities everywhere now. The Wall and Remain in Mexico policy are canceled. Bidenbama is redefining all illegal immigration as ‘asylum-seeking.’ Let’s not forget the drugs that are pouring in made synthetically with the help of the Chinese Communists.

The government claims asylum-seekers will be tested for COVID-19 before entering the U.S.

Border patrol reports that they are testing no one at present.

