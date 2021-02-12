Great video moments at the impeachment trial, Day 4









Donald Trump’s attorney David Schoen is doing an excellent job of presenting the defense at the sham impeachment trial, day 4. He hit on the violence by the Left and showed clips of the former president repeatedly calling for law and order. In particular, he addressed the freedom of speech issue.

He reviewed the fact that President Trump’s offer of more security was rejected.

The argument was not theater as we heard from Democrats for three days. Attorney Schoen concentrated on the law and the fake news Democrats rely on.

MUST WATCH: David Schoen highlights how the Democrats’ impeachment case against former President Trump has relied on anonymous sources, rumors, and unproven media reports. pic.twitter.com/FveXMbDpK0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 12, 2021

Mr. Schoen showed videos contrasting the two sides in this debate. That’s what we thought you might want to see. They are enjoyable!

This is enjoyable!

Go to 28:00, it’s a good fight movie:

Related