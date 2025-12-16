Maryland Spent $8.5B in Corporate Welfare Without Oversight

Maryland had a targeted $8.5 billion incentive package to allegedly attract Amazon’s new headquarters to Montgomery County. The package included a $6.5 billion subsidy and $2 billion for infrastructure spending. There are concerns about these targeted tax incentives [corporate welfare] and the impact on the state’s economy.

Maryland spread the money out to 42 offices with little or no oversight. And now there is no transparency.

The problem is that targeted tax incentives, grants, and government-backed loans for “economic development” don’t grow the economy.

A broad body of research supports this. At best, targeted subsidies transfer money from ordinary taxpayers to large, influential corporations.

Targeted corporate subsidies direct public funds away from the public services that people depend on.

In 2018, Amazon said it wouldn’t sway them one way or the other. It’s gravy, not incentive.

Corporate welfare also ties private corporations to government agendas. They won’t get their money if the government ideologues don’t like them. It’s a dangerous relationship.

Watch: