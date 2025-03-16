26 GOP Senators Voted Against Codifying DOGE Cuts

Twenty-six Republicans are not ready to codify the DOGE cuts, and they are angry they were put on the record.

Have they codified anything yet?

If they don’t codify anything, everything President Trump has done will be reversed when leftist Democrats get back into office.

Republicans cheer DOGE in public but won’t back up their statements. Many fear a political backlash to the cuts. Axios previously reported that a slight majority of the 60 congressional districts with the most federal workers are represented by Republicans.

According to Axios, some Republicans had cuts reversed.

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) said he raised concerns about job cuts at the Bonneville Power Administration. “Whether it was my remarks back to DOGE or somebody else’s, it got fixed. They … hired back 30 people.”

Said Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa): “When we have heard from constituents who this has directly impacted in a way that harmed them. I have reached out directly to the agencies and teams.”

Nunn cited Agriculture Department cuts that “could … have impacted farmers” in his district. He “talked to the administration on it, they recognized it, they heard it, and we got those positions reinstated.”

James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Tinker Air Force Base in his state “cannot operate if we lose 600 civilian employees there.”

He also decried cuts to another Oklahoma military installation, McAlester Ammunition Plant. “We will not be able to keep aircraft in the air long-term for the Air Force. That is really important for us to be able to have.”

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) this week praised DOGE for reversing cuts to his district. “After working closely with DOGE and the administration, I am thrilled to announce that common sense has prevailed.”

Some cuts will be mistakes, but they can be rectified.

Democrats complained that they don’t have the same pipeline to express concerns.

26 GOP senators – including Thune and his No. 2 Barrasso – voted against Rand Paul’s amendment to codify DOGE cuts to USAID + foreign aid List includes many farm state Republicans who were furious today as Paul pushed it their farmers help provide US wheat and other food… — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) March 14, 2025

Some cuts fund farmers.

Sen Roger Marshall (R-Kan), who ultimately voted for the amendment, told me this afternoon it “may be the right amendment at the wrong time”

“It’ll be a tough vote for us. And certainly I’m standing behind the president and DOGE, what they’re doing 110%, I just don’t know if this is the right time to do that.”

“Everyone” has raised concerns about it – another GOP senator said this afternoon.

The 26 Republicans:

Barrasso (WY)

Boozman (AR)

Capito (WV)

Cassidy (LA)

Collins (ME)

Cramer (ND)

Crapo (ID)

Fischer (NE)

Graham (SC)

Grassley (IA)

Hoeven (ND)

Hyde-Smith (MS)

Lankford (OK)

McConnell (KY)

McCormick (PA)

Moran (KS)

Mullin (OK)

Murkowski (AK)

Ricketts (NE)

Rounds (SD)

Scott (SC)

Sullivan (AK)

Thune (SD)

Tillis (NC)

Wicker (MS)

Young (IN)

