26 Governors Create a Border Strike Force

Millions of unvetted illegal aliens and migrants walk across our borders 24/7, and travel to different parts of the country. A record number crossed in March- 221,203 illegal aliens were apprehended. This was a 33% increase from the previous year. Many aren’t caught and hundreds of miles of border are unmanned.

Twenty-six Republican governors have decided to do something about it. They announced on Tuesday the formation of the ‘American Governors’ Border Strike Force’ that aims to combat the Biden-created open border crisis.

The creation of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force was led by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The task force’s goal is to “disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations taking advantage of the chaos Joe Biden has created along the southern border,” according to the news release.

“The new strike force will aim to target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states,” the news release announced.

“Biden’s reckless immigration policies and the lack of adequate federal resources have caused an unprecedented increase in criminal operations along the southern border and in communities across the country. Every state is a border state, dealing with the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into states across America.

Republican governors have repeatedly stepped up to fill the void with state National Guard and state law enforcement reinforcements in Texas and Arizona, and an effort last year to request a meeting with Biden to offer 10 policy solutions that could immediately relieve the crisis at the border.”

Signatories to the memorandum include Governors Doug Ducey (AZ), Greg Abbott (TX), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Larry Hogan (MD), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).

Hopefully, the Republicans will get back into office in November and begin to put a halt to this travesty.

We have open borders and transnational gangs are pouring into the country. This administration is willfully destroying our country.

Meanwhile, alternative media and Bill Melugin are doing the media’s job.

Antifa are greeting the busloads of illegals arriving in DC and blocking media who report on it pic.twitter.com/2io353uJjh — 1776 Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2022

As an aside, the illegal aliens thar a Texas National Guard Officer drowned trying to save are transnational gang members. This is Biden’s fault.

BREAKING: Texas Rangers have determined that the two migrants a TX National Guard soldier tried to save before drowning in the Rio Grande were “involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking”, and are in federal custody. Soldier still missing, family notified. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 23, 2022

