Florida Rejects Bizarre CRT Texts- 71% Not Aligned with the Standards

The Florida Department of Education rejected 54 math textbooks for the next school year due to “attempts to indoctrinate students.”

It seems they tried to put CRT everywhere in the texts by calling it something else.

“The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies,” the DOE said in the announcement.

“Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics.”

It’s far-left garbage that prevents learning and sees everything through a prism of skin color. It’s bizarre.

DOE has now released four examples of reasons for the bans — including a Critical Race Theory-inspired “racial bias” graph.

According to a press release from the department, “41 percent of the submitted textbooks were impermissible with either Florida’s new standards or contained prohibited topics – the most in Florida’s history.”

“Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics. The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies,” the press release continued. “Despite rejecting 41 percent of materials submitted, every core mathematics course and grade is covered with at least one textbook.”

More examples:

Related