Texas Guardsman Feared Dead Trying to Rescue Illegals

Proven to be Smuggling Drugs

As if the details in this story couldn’t get any worse, they’ve gotten much worse.

Two illegal migrants who a now-missing Texas National Guard soldier tried to save from a river were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking,” officials said Saturday.

Sources told Fox News the incident is being treated as a drowning, with dive teams searching the water since the service member was not seen resurfacing from the river. The strength of the current forced the Search and Rescue Teams to cease dive operations late Friday, but the search resumed on Saturday.

The soldier “had removed his armor before jumping in dangerous waters to save a human life.” tweeted US Republican House candidate Tony Gonzales.

So while agencies drag the river for our courageous guardsman’s body the two drug smugglers are now alive, above ground, and in Customs and Border Patrol custody.

If the worse comes to pass for the soldier and his family, I’m sure we can look forward to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stopping by Texas to honor this fallen hero as he’s laid to rest.

That would come right after these two hypocrites apologize to the mounted Border Patrol Agents Dementia Joe specifically accused of “whipping” Haitians, as they illegally crossed our border.

Related