26 people shot in communist Mayor de Blasio’s New York City in 48 hours









Fifteen people were shot in communist Mayor de Blasio's New York City on Saturday, compared with just one person on the same day a year ago, police said. That was just Saturday.

At least 26 people were injured in 23 shootings between 9 p.m. Friday and Sunday night, according to information from the NYPD and police sources.

The most recent victim was a woman who was shot in the stomach and arm in the Laurelton area of Queens just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The woman was sitting in her car near the intersection of 230th Street and Merrick Boulevard when an unknown man walked up to her and started shooting, authorities said.

She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but has since been described as “stable” by police.

Hours earlier, one man was fatally shot and another was grazed in the arm when an unidentified gunman opened fire in the Red Hook area of Brooklyn, according to police.

This shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. by the Red Hook Houses, with officers arriving to find a 28-year-old man grazed and a 23-year-old man shot in the torso, buttock and hand, officials said.

The younger victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

No arrests had been made in either of these shootings as of Monday morning.

And the city has seen 410 people shot so far this year through Saturday compared with 238 people shot by the same time last year, police said.

HERE IS SOME OF THE TYPICAL VIOLENT ASSAULTS THAT GO ON REGULARLY

Here is a closer look at the suspect wanted for this Hate Crime Criminal Mischief Pattern. Any information? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/v9US68qLb4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 26, 2021

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know this guy? On 4/23/21 at approx 8:20 PM, on the corner of 3 Ave and E 125 St in Manhattan, the suspect struck a 61-year-old male in the head, then kicked him in the head multiple times. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vaNIVdn0Ri — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 25, 2021

UPDATE: Here is a clearer look at the suspect wanted in this assault. If you have any information, please DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/DnNKkJLe9e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 26, 2021

