‘Hanoi’ John Kerry betrayed our ally to our enemy









In a recently leaked audio, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said then-Secretary of State John Kerry informed him about Israel’s covert operations in Syria. He was shocked to learn from Kerry, ‘Old Horseface,’ that Israel attacked Iranian targets in Syria over 200 times.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said, according to the NY Times.

John Kerry served as Barack Obama’s Secretary of State from 2013 – 2017 and currently serves as Biden’s special climate envoy.

The leaked audio was obtained by The New York Times and other outlets and the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh effectively confirmed the leaked tape’s authenticity.

John Kerry was ratting out Israeli covert operations in Syria directly to the Iranian foreign minister. Let that sink in. Wow. https://t.co/lmzhamTWFf pic.twitter.com/DzMAHAJeGy — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 26, 2021

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, Kerry betrayed the U.S. to Hanoi and he betrayed Donald Trump when he was president.

Then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo said Kerry was working against the President’s policies, telling Iran to just wait until Trump is out of office.

Then-President Trump said he should be prosecuted for allegedly violating the Logan Act through his conversations with Iran. Kerry was undermining U.S. policy by colluding with a very dangerous enemy.

