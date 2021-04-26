Biden’s approval ranks relatively low









Biden’s approval rating isn’t stupendous as Democrats would have you believe. It’s the third-lowest since tracking began in 1945, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll. It is, however, a wonder that it is that high.

He wants our guns, money, and freedoms. Plus, he’s non compos mentis.

“All told, 52% of Americans in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll approve of Biden’s work in office, lower than any president at 100 days in office since 1945, save Gerald Ford in 1974 (48%, after his unpopular pardon of Richard Nixon) and Donald Trump at 42% in 2017,” ABC News reported. “For the 14 presidents from Truman to Biden, the 100-day average is 66%.”

Only Gerald Ford and Donald Trump ranked lower but they had very negative press. Biden has had very positive, dishonest but positive, press since the media operates as an activist arm of the Democrat Party.

Even after spending trillions immediately, and promising more, @joebiden is relatively unpopular at the 100 days mark, beating only Ford and Trump. Americans may not be as easy as supposed. HT @JonathanTurley https://t.co/wKyVBCpGhD pic.twitter.com/orpaf4Aoey — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) April 25, 2021

Related