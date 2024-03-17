3.2M Unvetted People Came Across in fy2023, Worst in US History

According to The Washington Times, 3.2 million anonymous, unvetted people crossed the US border in fiscal year 2023. It is the worst year in border security history.

The numbers come from the House records of illegal immigrants, terrorism suspects, and fentanyl.

Border Patrol agents detected 2.1 million illegal immigrants, which was down slightly from 2020 when it reported 2.2 million. But the real action was at official ports of entry — land border crossings and, increasingly, airports, where officers encountered 1.1 million unauthorized migrants.

That’s double the rate of 2022, and it reflects Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ attempt to convince illegal immigrants to schedule their arrivals to be let in. He had said it would take pressure off the Border Patrol agents who patrol the boundaries between the crossings. Still, the numbers suggest the overall flow of people continues to rise unabated.

Homeland Security reports:

In FY23, CBP recorded more than 2.4 million encounters at the Southwest border and more than 3.2 million encounters nationwide. Just this fiscal year, 169 individuals on the terrorist watchlist were apprehended attempting to enter the country illegally, and at least 1.7 million known gotaways have evaded apprehension since FY2021.

Key Facts:

According to The Economic Times:

The U.S.-Mexico border is declared the deadliest land migration route in the world. Heat, cold, and treacherous terrains pose severe risks, necessitating urgent action for safer migration pathways.

Apparently, the powers that be don’t care. They lure them in with freebies. We can’t afford it, but few in power care. They will also decide our future when they get amnesty, which democrats now call for.

