3.2M Unvetted People Came Across in fy2023, Worst in US History

According to The Washington Times, 3.2 million anonymous, unvetted people crossed the US border in fiscal year 2023. It is the worst year in border security history.
The numbers come from the House records of illegal immigrants, terrorism suspects, and fentanyl.
Border Patrol agents detected 2.1 million illegal immigrants, which was down slightly from 2020 when it reported 2.2 million. But the real action was at official ports of entry — land border crossings and, increasingly, airports, where officers encountered 1.1 million unauthorized migrants.
That’s double the rate of 2022, and it reflects Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ attempt to convince illegal immigrants to schedule their arrivals to be let in. He had said it would take pressure off the Border Patrol agents who patrol the boundaries between the crossings. Still, the numbers suggest the overall flow of people continues to rise unabated.
Homeland Security reports:
In FY23, CBP recorded more than 2.4 million encounters at the Southwest border and more than 3.2 million encounters nationwide. Just this fiscal year, 169 individuals on the terrorist watchlist were apprehended attempting to enter the country illegally, and at least 1.7 million known gotaways have evaded apprehension since FY2021.
Key Facts:
- Encounters at the Southwest border (SWB) in FY2023 increased by over 40% since FY2021, 4% compared to FY2022, and more than 100% compared to FY2019.
- Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a 40% increase compared to September 2021 and 18% compared to September 2022.
- Since President Biden took office, there have been 7.5 million encounters nationwide and 6.2 million encounters at the Southwest border, in addition to 1.7 million known gotaways.
- In FY2023, 169 individuals whose names appear on the terrorist watchlist were stopped trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border between ports of entry. 18 were apprehended in September alone.
- So far in FY2023, CBP has arrested 35,433 aliens with criminal convictions or outstanding warrants nationwide, including 598 known gang members, 178 of those being MS-13 members.
- In FY2023, CBP, including Air and Marine Operations, seized 27,293 pounds of fentanyl, coming across the Southwest border—enough to kill more than 6 billion people.
According to The Economic Times:
The U.S.-Mexico border is declared the deadliest land migration route in the world. Heat, cold, and treacherous terrains pose severe risks, necessitating urgent action for safer migration pathways.
-
Apparently, the powers that be don’t care. They lure them in with freebies. We can’t afford it, but few in power care. They will also decide our future when they get amnesty, which democrats now call for.