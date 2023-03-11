3 American Women Missing in Mexico – Stay Out of Mexico

The Associated Press reported Friday that 48-year-old Marina Perez Rios and her younger sister Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, haven’t been heard from since Feb. 24 after traveling to Montemorelos, which is in the Nuevo León state.

Their friend, 53-year-old Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, was also along for the trip.

They have been missing since Feb. 25, according to missing person posters posted by the Local Commission for the Search of Persons in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

They crossed the border to sell clothing at a flea market.

The two sisters are from the small city of Peñitas, Texas, which is a few hundred feet from the Rio Grande. It’s unclear where Saenz is from.

This follows the murder of two Americans and the kidnapping of two others by members of the Gulf cartel.

Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48; and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, were traveling in a green mid-1990s Chevy Silverado to a flea market in the city of Montemorelos, in Nuevo Leon state. It’s about a three-hour drive from where the sisters are from in Peñitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen.

Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea told The AP the women's families have been in contact with Mexican authorities.

The FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are also allegedly aware of the missing women, but Fox News Digital could not comment on Friday night.

Bermea said the husband of one of the women talked with her on the phone while the trio was traveling in Mexico on Feb. 24, but he couldn’t reach her after that conversation and became concerned. He got in touch with Mexican authorities, who are investigating their disappearance.

This case needs a lot more attention.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez border warns travelers should rethink going to Mexico: ‘Too dangerous’ following recent kidnappings of Americans, urging travelers to reconsider spring break destinations.”

It’s much too dangerous for Americans everywhere in Mexico.

We have a war on our border that Joe Biden has thrown fuel on with his open borders. He’s enriching cartels and has opened up our country to cartel activity.

