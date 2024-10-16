3 Biden-Harris Illegals Arrested for Molesting a Little Girl

Three of the Biden-Harris Honduran illegals were arrested in Florida for repeatedly molesting a girl under 12 years of age. Suspects Selvin Lopez-Lopez, Erick Lopez-Lopez, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez were arrested for numerous counts of Lewd Lascivious Behavior (Capital Sexual Battery) on a minor under 12 years of age, the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office said in a statement.

The abuse began in August and continued to the present.

Additionally, Erik was arrested for Sexual Assault.

All three are confirmed illegal aliens.

“Selvin and Erick crossed the Mexican border illegally in 2021, and both turned themselves in to Border Patrol. They were told to call for a court date but never showed.”

“In 2023, Jesersson crossed the border and was given a court date for 2028”

