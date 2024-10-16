Biden Wants Trump Imprisoned for the Manhattan Lawfare Case

Joe Biden is openly calling for his political opponent to be imprisoned. He’s still slurring out his favorite line about Donald Trump committing 34 felonies, which are actually 34 alleged paperwork errors in the Manhattan Lawfare case. Biden added that “so far, he got that sentence kicked back; I want to watch that sentence.”

His audience thought that was humorous. A more wicked bunch of soulless people can’t be found anywhere in power in America.

Biden is now openly hoping President Trump — his former top rival before he kicked Biden’s ass so bad he dropped out in disgrace — is jailed after the corrupt Democrat-led witch hunt: “He got the sentence kicked back, but I want to watch that sentence.” pic.twitter.com/jsaq9jR7ob — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2024