Biden Wants Trump Imprisoned for the Manhattan Lawfare Case

M DOWLING
Joe Biden is openly calling for his political opponent to be imprisoned. He’s still slurring out his favorite line about Donald Trump committing 34 felonies, which are actually 34 alleged paperwork errors in the Manhattan Lawfare case. Biden added that “so far, he got that sentence kicked back; I want to watch that sentence.”

His audience thought that was humorous. A more wicked bunch of soulless people can’t be found anywhere in power in America.


