3 hours after release for a gun offense, he kills a 7-year-old girl

A North Carolina man has been arrested in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, police said Wednesday. Aaliyah Norris was shot in the head while riding in a car eating ice cream.

The little girl suffered a single gunshot to the head on Wednesday and died in the hospital a day later from her injuries.

Police arrested Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, of Forest City on Wednesday and charged him with multiple offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Arrest records from Rutherford County reportedly show Francis was arrested that day for assault by pointing a gun, before being released, Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy said.

Three hours later, he shot the 7-year-old child.

It’s unclear why Francis allegedly shot into the vehicle, but a relative on Facebook suggested he targeted the wrong vehicle.

It’s unknown at the present time.

The family is calling for an end to gun violence, but it’s not the guns. It’s the guns in the hands of criminals. And why was this man out in three hours after he pointed a gun at someone? Why did he still have a gun? Now there is something that needs to be looked at.

Forest City Dunbar Elementary School posted a message on Facebook about the tragic loss of Norris. They wrote:

“The Forest City – Dunbar family is incredibly saddened at the loss of one of our students Aaliyah Norris. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. If your child is in need of support coping during this difficult time, feel free to reach out to the school.”