Portand precinct under siege, looting, fires under Dem policing rules

During the evening hours of June 25 through the early morning hours of June 26, 2020, so-called demonstrators surrounded the North Precinct.

The information from Portland.gov insists on calling these domestic terrorists ‘demonstrators.’ You would certainly have to be stupid to believe that is what they are.

Antifa tried to set up an autonomous zone around the precinct. While setting up a fence, they threw projectiles, including glass bottles, at police.

The criminal group which self-describes as anarcho-communists, like BLM, claimed they were acting on behalf of Black Lives Matter. They surrounded the precinct exits with dumpsters. They tried breaching the doors by ramming the dumpsters into large garage doors.

By 12:00 a.m., a demonstrator [domestic terrorist] in the crowd outside North Precinct began yelling over a bullhorn that they were “going to burn the building down”. Several demonstrators in the crowd were wearing masks and yielding shields. Fireworks were thrown at Officers over the barricade they had built on Northeast Emerson Street.

Finally, after 1 am, police were allowed to declare an unlawful assembly outside [uh, ya think?] and police told them to leave or they would be arrested. These lunatics launched a mortar at the roof after fighting with officers trying to get them to move.

These domestic terrorists also threw gas canisters at the police.

Then the Looting Began

At about 3 am, they began looting, smashing store windows, and setting fire to businesses nearby.

Numerous officers sustained minor injuries. One officer with a more serious injury was taken to the hospital. All officers are expected to make a full recovery.

Four arrests were made over the course of the evening. There were arrests for assaults or attempted assaults on Police Officers.

The dynamics of the ‘demonstrators’ during this incident were more aggressive and violent than those seen in past weeks, the police reported.

Of course, the more they get away with, the worse they will get. This is totally unacceptable. The terrorists need to get very lengthy sentences, but mostly, they get right out of jail. Police should be allowed to shoot to defend themselves.

Why isn’t AG Barr taking custody of these people? They are declared terrorists.

When Democrats come up with a justice in policing bill that basically destroys police, think about Portland.

THE VIDEO EVIDENCE

North Portland looks like a war zone right now. Antifa militants tried to establish an autonomous zone outside the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They then started fires in the street. pic.twitter.com/dDar43Lvl7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

More footage of the antifa riot in north Portland earlier today. They started fires, smashed buildings, looted and vandalized. pic.twitter.com/Z9Q6SoQBaK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

LOOTING BEGINS

They hate capitalism and believe everything should be free and shared:

The Top to Bottom clothing store at 5824 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Portland is being looted right now. Antifa rioters are down the street preventing police from responding. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa militants occupied an attempted “autonomous zone” around the @PortlandPolice North Precinct last night. They barricaded off the area with stolen property. They sprayed extremist messages on the building calling for police to be murdered. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WqCMlJwjCB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

They were allowed to do all this damage before the police could act:

.@PortlandPolice finally dispersed antifa rioters after a long night and early morning of violence & arson attacks in north Portland. It started with an autonomous zone occupation at the north precinct before devolving into street fires & looting. pic.twitter.com/PTk1tPotjL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

They think their protests are effective. Maybe in the blue cities they are since the police can’t act quickly or appropriately:

Someone sprayed on the broken-into bank: “Protests are effective when they are expensive.” That has been the stated strategy of antifa in Portland. They’ve maintained 28+ days of violent protests that has drained the city of millions in cleanup and police overtime. pic.twitter.com/9k35Av2OXw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

It’s a war zone, but the Democrat mayor and residents simply don’t get it:

Photos of the aftermath of last night’s violent antifa riot & arson attacks at & near the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They sprayed graffiti saying, “Protests are effective when they are expensive” and “Capitalism kills.” pic.twitter.com/Qad63paIg1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

“Burn it all down,” as the BLM NY leader Hawk Newsome said on Fox News a few nights ago:

Overnight, antifa rioters attacked the @PortlandPolice North Precinct, then started large fires in the street. They said they were doing it for the BLM cause. Others looted in the area. It took many hours before police managed to disperse the violent mob of a couple hundred. pic.twitter.com/yTpBUmxuDH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020