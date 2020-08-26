3 shot, 2 fatally in Kenosha, possibly by armed citizen protecting his business

Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The shooting death of one victim was filmed.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim had been shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Another person was shot somewhere, but his or her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A citzen journalist said it appears a person defending a car dealership shot the man as he and his friends were preparing to burn it down.

Rioters planned to retaliate by burning down the dealership anyway but the police came quickly and saved the business.

Citizens Are Fighting Back

Armed business owners were on the roofs of their businesses, protecting their property. Rioters pointed lasers at them.

These criminal rioters are in for a rude awakening as they find people have had enough and fight back:

