3 shot, 2 fatally in Kenosha, possibly by armed citizen protecting his business

Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The shooting death of one victim was filmed.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim had been shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Another person was shot somewhere, but his or her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Extremely graphic video of the man who was shot in the head:

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

A citzen journalist said it appears a person defending a car dealership shot the man as he and his friends were preparing to burn it down.

Here is the shooting video at the dealership “Car Source” in Kenosha starting with footage moments before the shooting took place down the street You can hear rioters saying they are “in route to car source” and one rioter calls to “burn inside” Rioters were about to torch it pic.twitter.com/9x4FCUylyx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Rioters planned to retaliate by burning down the dealership anyway but the police came quickly and saved the business.

Arsonists have set a car on fire at the car dealer where the rioter was shot in the head The rioters were about to torch the property in retaliation but police showed up in time to stop them #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/qwPCBUr9wq — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

In what appears to be a separate shooting, a man fleeing with a semi-automatic rifle, turns around and shoots:

GRAPHIC: Rioters chase down a man with a semi-auto rifle. He shoots them. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/yrYxgIFs96 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Citizens Are Fighting Back

NOT TODAY ANTIFA: Citizens of #Kenosha are fighting back and trying to stop criminal arson pic.twitter.com/eVpsc8yAog — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Armed business owners were on the roofs of their businesses, protecting their property. Rioters pointed lasers at them.

These criminal rioters are in for a rude awakening as they find people have had enough and fight back:

Local businesses owners on rooftops armed with laser pointed rifles are being attacked by rioters with stones Not an even match, but then again what kind of rioter uses logic anyway these days?#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/9upSzYctWr — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

BLM and Antifa rioters are now lighting fires in the streets here in #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/PABPnOBstr — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Rioters are getting mopped up quickly by Sheriffs in #Kenosha Rioters are throwing explosive projectiles at vehicles pic.twitter.com/4RidZ02n69 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

After BLM and Antifa rioters began to throw projectiles Officers begin to deploy tear gas Rioters then flee like roaches #kenoshariot pic.twitter.com/6l5dCwK1wI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Preliminary shield lines going head to head with police here in #Kenosha Antifa establishes “shield lines” as a defensive measure to protect from munitions and allow their offensive agents do their dirty work from behind by throwing projectiles pic.twitter.com/6frh6gvmV7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020