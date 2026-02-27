President Trump on a Friendly Takeover of Cuba

Can we expect Cuba to become the 51st state? President Trump said that we might have a friendly takeover. of the communist nation.

President Trump believes in capitalism and trade deals to bring about peaceful solutions.

He said Friday that the U.S. is in talks with Havana. The President said they could possibly have a “friendly takeover of Cuba” without offering any details.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House as he left for a trip to Texas, Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in discussions with Cuban leaders “at a very high level.”

“The Cuban government is talking with us,” the president said. “They have no money. They have no anything right now. But they’re talking to us, and maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

He added: “We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

He wasn’t specific, but it undoubtedly involves capitalism.

The president also said that Cuba “is, to put it mildly, a failed nation” and “they want our help.”