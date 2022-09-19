300 Prison Inmates of “Hitmen, Assailants, and Drug Distributors” Sent to US

Former border patrol officer Randy Clark wrote an article for Breitbart in which he says that a recent intelligence report states that Venezuela is emptying out its prisons and sending dangerous prison inmates to the United States.

“The report, reviewed by Breitbart Texas, indicates the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro Moros, is purposely freeing inmates — including some convicted of murder, rape, and extortion.

“The intelligence report warns agents the freed prisoners have been seen within migrant caravans traveling from Tapachula, Mexico, toward the U.S.-Mexico border as recently as July. The source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the move is reminiscent of a similar action taken by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during the Mariel boat lift in the 1980s.”

The report indicates Venezuela’s equivalent to the CIA – Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) – has an unknown role in the effort.

THERE IS PRECEDENT

This is very believable. Fidel Castro did something similar during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift. A number of the exiles were inmates in Cuban jails and mental health facilities, many were placed in refugee camps while others were held in federal prisons to undergo deportation hearings. Of the 125,000 “Marielitos,” as the refugees came to be known, who landed in Florida, more than 1,700 were jailed, and another 587 were detained until they could find sponsors.

This time the boatlift is far worse, with our open borders and enemies planning to send the worst of the worst.

In 2016, Barack Obama was allegedly allowing the same thing.

The Washington Examiner reported that criminal networks with Latin American roots, such as MS-13 and the 18th Street gang, are using the administration’s open-door policy at the border to slip in recruits that are causing a huge spike in murder and violence throughout the nation, Jessica Vaughn told a House hearing on the border surge of young children.

“Established gangs have been able to transfer an unknown number of experienced foot soldiers from Central America to help colonize new criminal territory in the United States,” Vaughn said. Our political leaders should be the inmates.

Back to today. The following clip includes this comment translated:

Criminals from the Tocorón prison in Venezuela are headed for the US, with all expenses paid by the Venezuelan regime.

More than 300 convicts in this group of hitmen, assailants, and drug distributors were released to send to the US from Venezuela; attention @FBI

Criminals from the Tocorón prison in Venezuela are headed for the US, with all expenses paid by the Venezuelan regime.

More than 300 convicts in this group of hitmen, assailants, and drug distributors were released to send to the US from Venezuela; attention

This self-confessed criminal has an alarming warning:

Specially this Venezuelans … Close the border and

