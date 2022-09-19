WH Taken Aback as Biden Declares “the Pandemic Is Over”

Joe Biden declared this evening that the pandemic is over. Scott Pelley interviewed Joe Biden on 60 Minutes and asked him if the pandemic is over. Dear Leader said it is. Biden kept the emergency orders in place and is still pushing COVID relief spending and wealth redistribution to Big Pharma. Nonetheless, he said, “the pandemic is over.”
According to Politico, that comment wasn’t in the prepared remarks and the White House is a little panicked.
Biden’s insistence on Sunday night that the pandemic is over caught several of his own health officials by surprise. The declaration was not part of his planned remarks ahead of the “60 Minutes” interview, two administration officials familiar with the matter told POLITICO.
Politico covered by saying Biden “was clear that he didn’t take the overall effects of the pandemic lightly.”
The White House and media must be all abuzz on how they will walk it back tomorrow.
“The pandemic is over,” Biden said. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing, and I think this is a perfect example.”
“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/s5fyjRpYuX
That probably isn’t in the Democrat election plan for mail-in ballots and army purging. New York City Mayor Adams just fired more unvaccinated employees. How will the administration ever continue the funneling of funds to Big Pharma now?
According to the NIH, the U.S. is now at over 99% seroprevalence for Covid-19, meaning that there was near-universal exposure to the virus, despite the vaccine mandates, mask mandates and lockdowns. The mandates were a disgrace.
Biden kept us locked down, wearing masks, putting children in masks, kept us out of church, and used it as an excuse to spend billions and force experimental vaccines on us. What ever will his staff do now to continue the mandates, spend money, and force firings of soldiers? More importantly, what will Pfizer think? Oh my.
Does that mean he can’t transfer all that student debt to the rest of us? His excuse just ran out.
The damage due to the lying, wasteful spending, and mandates on children will last for decades.
Eat Drink and be merry! Biden has conquered Covid! The Biden economy is booming (was that an the sound of an explosion”). Biden has stopped inflation! Gasoline prices have come down! (Was the the sound of the kitchen sink emptying? Hope it wasn’t the emptying of the Petroleum reserve!) Best of all we don’t have to worry about inflation! And don’t forget he has united NATO in a way that bad man Trump couldn’t! (Amazing what a little war can accomplish. Well we are safe in the USA)
Let’s go vote for the party of our saviour Joe Biden.
Sounds like we are back to the good old days, just like the good old days of Amos 2800 years ago. 30 years of the most amazing prosperity under the good leader Jeroboam II. His wonder son ready to take over! (Like Russia and China Assyria was just a bogeyman to scare the simple and keep them in line.)
Why wouldn’t that stupid man Amos. shut-up. His doom and gloom got tiring!
Woe to you who are complacent … you who feel secure on Mount Samaria, you distinguished people of the leading nation … .
Those who lie on luxurious beds, sprawling upon their couches, eating lambs from the flock and calves straight from the stall, …
That is why they will go into exile as the first of the exiles.
Those who sprawl out at their feasts … will depart.
HISTORY
After years of luxury and supressing the truth and the common people, the bogeyman turned out not to be a bogeyman but a monster. With the largest professional army in the world they soon conquered the weakened nation. The cruelty administered, and the terrors of slavery destroyed a nation forever. So it went for the lost tribes of Israel.
Don’t worry, it couldn’t happen here … could it.