WH Taken Aback as Biden Declares “the Pandemic Is Over”

Joe Biden declared this evening that the pandemic is over. Scott Pelley interviewed Joe Biden on 60 Minutes and asked him if the pandemic is over. Dear Leader said it is. Biden kept the emergency orders in place and is still pushing COVID relief spending and wealth redistribution to Big Pharma. Nonetheless, he said, “the pandemic is over.”

According to Politico, that comment wasn’t in the prepared remarks and the White House is a little panicked.

Biden’s insistence on Sunday night that the pandemic is over caught several of his own health officials by surprise. The declaration was not part of his planned remarks ahead of the “60 Minutes” interview, two administration officials familiar with the matter told POLITICO.

Politico covered by saying Biden “was clear that he didn’t take the overall effects of the pandemic lightly.”

The White House and media must be all abuzz on how they will walk it back tomorrow.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing, and I think this is a perfect example.”

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/s5fyjRpYuX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

That probably isn’t in the Democrat election plan for mail-in ballots and army purging. New York City Mayor Adams just fired more unvaccinated employees. How will the administration ever continue the funneling of funds to Big Pharma now?

According to the NIH, the U.S. is now at over 99% seroprevalence for Covid-19, meaning that there was near-universal exposure to the virus, despite the vaccine mandates, mask mandates and lockdowns. The mandates were a disgrace.

Biden kept us locked down, wearing masks, putting children in masks, kept us out of church, and used it as an excuse to spend billions and force experimental vaccines on us. What ever will his staff do now to continue the mandates, spend money, and force firings of soldiers? More importantly, what will Pfizer think? Oh my.

Does that mean he can’t transfer all that student debt to the rest of us? His excuse just ran out.

The damage due to the lying, wasteful spending, and mandates on children will last for decades.

