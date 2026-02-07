300 WaPo Employees in the Streets Demand Their Jobs Back

The Washington Post laid off 300 leftist employees who are now out in the streets claiming they are the Post. They think Jeff Bezos should use his own money to rehire those 300 employees making six figures. They are very entitled.

On February 4, 2026, WaPo owner Jeff Bezos announced cuts of about 300 newsroom jobs—roughly one-third of its workforce—due to ongoing financial losses, sparking union-led demonstrations and fears of diminished coverage in key areas like sports and international reporting.

The viral video is getting a lot of criticism. These people think they are entitled, but Jeff Bezos is losing $100 million annually. They haven’t earned their keep. Get lost! They could learn to code, like they told the rest of us to do.