A Presbyterian Minister’s Blasphemy Against the Word of God

1 Peter 5:8: Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.

This Presbyterian minister puts words in God’s mouth that are sacrilegious. The transcript follows the clip.

Blasphemers are everywhere https://t.co/I5cfaC6d4B — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 6, 2026

Transcript

“If Jesus were here today, he would be a clinic escort, distracting women from the hatred of the protesters, or an abortion doula, holding women’s hands and offering support and love as they end their pregnancies.

“And I expect he would have a stern word for self-righteous legislators who use abortion as a political issue rather than showing compassion for the people seeking abortions. Today, on this Rose Sunday, I wanted to share some of the stories we have collected, because these are the sacred stories of women’s lives.

“If Jesus were giving his sermon today, he might also have said, Blessed are those who end pregnancies, for they will be known for their loving kindness. I have been pregnant four times. I have had two abortions, and I have two exceptional children.

What? Christ would say what???

“Each of my reproductive decisions to have children and not to have children is a sacred decision because they reflect the moral responsibility of reproductive power that is part of our inheritance as human creatures. Each of you has a reproductive story, and given that one quarter of American women will have an abortion by the age of 45, I imagine some of your reproductive journeys also include abortion.

“Blessed are those who end pregnancies, for they will be known for their loving kindness. Reimagining our theological understanding of abortion is essential to addressing the violence that is being done to people across the country in the name of Christianity. In the face of the rampant reproductive injustice in our society, what does God require of us?”

Not to judge people who have abortions; they do it for so many different reasons. I don’t believe in it. However, a minister who stands before a congregation, pretending to share the word of God and, in Jesus’ name, says the exact opposite of what he would teach, is a blasphemer. While I believe that Jesus would forgive any sin from anyone, I don’t believe he would teach women to kill their babies up to the moment of birth. She shouldn’t be a minister; this woman should be a politician because that’s what she is.

Listening to this blasphemer is like listening to someone who needs to minister in the Church of Satan.