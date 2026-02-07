Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Chicago HS Teaches Kids to Dehumanize Trump & Defile Jesus Christ

Chicago HS Teaches Kids to Dehumanize Trump & Defile Jesus Christ

By
M Dowling
-
4
122

Waukegan High School teachers and staff in Chicago, Illinois, led students in a walkout to protest ICE arresting criminal aliens. They carried a perverted, crucified effigy of President Trump, a man who was almost killed in two assassination attempts.

They are sacrilegiously defiling the death of Christ. I would like to see them do this to Mohammad.

There are calls to fire these teachers and staff members. They helped these children make some fairly horrendous and dishonest placards. They are teaching them inaccurate information.

capt f
capt f
1 hour ago

They are mohamhead and illegals. It is No surprise.

Htos1av
Htos1av
1 hour ago

((They)) also now have a ‘saint’…

Tim Kuehl
Tim Kuehl
1 hour ago

I’m curious, what’s the math and English proficiency rate at this school? Where do they stand among other schools around the country or even just Illinois in history, civics (obviously at the bottom) and the sciences?

Htos1av
Htos1av
1 hour ago
Reply to  Tim Kuehl

“maffs beez wayciss….”

