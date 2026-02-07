Chicago HS Teaches Kids to Dehumanize Trump & Defile Jesus Christ

Waukegan High School teachers and staff in Chicago, Illinois, led students in a walkout to protest ICE arresting criminal aliens. They carried a perverted, crucified effigy of President Trump, a man who was almost killed in two assassination attempts.

They are sacrilegiously defiling the death of Christ. I would like to see them do this to Mohammad.

There are calls to fire these teachers and staff members. They helped these children make some fairly horrendous and dishonest placards. They are teaching them inaccurate information.