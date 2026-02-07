Chicago HS Teaches Kids to Dehumanize Trump & Defile Jesus Christ

Waukegan High School teachers and staff in Chicago, Illinois, led students in a walkout to protest ICE arresting criminal aliens. They carried a perverted, crucified effigy of President Trump, a man who was almost killed in two assassination attempts.
They are sacrilegiously defiling the death of Christ. I would like to see them do this to Mohammad.
There are calls to fire these teachers and staff members. They helped these children make some fairly horrendous and dishonest placards. They are teaching them inaccurate information.
BREAKING – Outrage is erupting after it was revealed that Waukegan High School teachers and staff in Chicago Illinois organized a school walkout displaying a crucified effigy of President Trump, prompting mass calls to fire all involved.
February 7, 2026
I’m curious, what’s the math and English proficiency rate at this school? Where do they stand among other schools around the country or even just Illinois in history, civics (obviously at the bottom) and the sciences?
