30,000 Jew haters march in Montreal, set fires, break windows

By
M. Dowling
-
2

After more than 2900 rockets were set off by the terrorist group Hamas at Israel, the Jew-haters marched in Canada and the United States. Israelis are blowing up tunnels used to launch guerilla attacks, and are defending themselves.

Israelis blew up a Hamas building and they warned the occupants to evacuate first. No one was killed.

Despite this, U.S. and Canadian media are lying and blaming Israel. They are actually blaming Israel for existing.

A few reporters took some accurate video that you can watch below.

CANADA

Thousands of Jew-haters at the anti-Semitic demonstrations in Montreal and elsewhere in Canada. In Montreal, the ‘protesters’ broke the glass windows of the Israeli Consulate Building, yelling, ‘FCK, FCK ISRAEL!’

This is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “woke” Canada. There was a time when Canada was perhaps the safest country in the world outside of Israel for Jews. Those days are long gone.

Chanting “Free free Palestine” and waving Palestinian flags and placards, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters filled the streets of downtown Montreal on Saturday to condemn the escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“We are here to raise awareness of what is going on in Gaza because we don’t think many people know what is happening,” said Mohamed Akkak. “We are Algerians, but we are here in support of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. We want the world to act. People are suffering there.”

They don’t know what’s happening either since the media lies, especially the Associated Press.

This is the diversity and inclusion that Trudeau wants.

Watch the ‘demonstrations.’ The only side that’s violent is that of the counter-protesters who came to support Palestine and break up the Israeli support protest:

They seem to take a page from Antifa’s book and light fires everywhere:

They don’t like the police, shocker!

They’re not counter-protesters. They are there to break up the pro-Israel rally:

TORONTO

THE USA

AND HERE THEY ARE IN LA

AND IN PORTLAND

BAY RIDGE BROOKLYN

WASHINGTON DC


2 COMMENTS

  2. Interesting how Arabs took the name Palestine which derives from Philistine which originally meant “foreign invader”.

  3. So a church gathering is illegal but this is fine?
    Does Canuckistan have a first amendment? (rhetorical)
    The peaceful religion trembles in fear of Justine Trudeau and they know that he is a fierce warlord not to be trifled with.
    They can see his sporty cultural appropriation socks and know an evolved enlightened being when they see one.

Leave a Reply