30,000 Jew haters march in Montreal, set fires, break windows



















After more than 2900 rockets were set off by the terrorist group Hamas at Israel, the Jew-haters marched in Canada and the United States. Israelis are blowing up tunnels used to launch guerilla attacks, and are defending themselves.

Israelis blew up a Hamas building and they warned the occupants to evacuate first. No one was killed.

Despite this, U.S. and Canadian media are lying and blaming Israel. They are actually blaming Israel for existing.

A few reporters took some accurate video that you can watch below.

CANADA

Thousands of Jew-haters at the anti-Semitic demonstrations in Montreal and elsewhere in Canada. In Montreal, the ‘protesters’ broke the glass windows of the Israeli Consulate Building, yelling, ‘FCK, FCK ISRAEL!’

Earlier in the day at the Palestine protest in Montreal, Quebec protesters kicked in the windows at the building that houses the Israeli consulate. pic.twitter.com/1NZhCdaFST — SHILOH (@shiloh_mccann) May 16, 2021

This is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “woke” Canada. There was a time when Canada was perhaps the safest country in the world outside of Israel for Jews. Those days are long gone.

Chanting “Free free Palestine” and waving Palestinian flags and placards, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters filled the streets of downtown Montreal on Saturday to condemn the escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“We are here to raise awareness of what is going on in Gaza because we don’t think many people know what is happening,” said Mohamed Akkak. “We are Algerians, but we are here in support of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. We want the world to act. People are suffering there.”

They don’t know what’s happening either since the media lies, especially the Associated Press.

This is the diversity and inclusion that Trudeau wants.

Watch the ‘demonstrations.’ The only side that’s violent is that of the counter-protesters who came to support Palestine and break up the Israeli support protest:

They seem to take a page from Antifa’s book and light fires everywhere:

Another fire set by the counter-protesters. Reporting at the Pro-Israel rally and Palestine counter-protest for @WestphalianNews in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/CNlji9wMH8 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 16, 2021

They don’t like the police, shocker!

Palestine counter-protesters and police face off. Reporting at the Pro-Israel rally and Palestine counter-protest for @WestphalianNews in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/eFH4KUtcXE — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 16, 2021

Palestine counter-protesters set off fireworks. Reporting at the Pro-Israel rally and Palestine counter-protest for @WestphalianNews in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/yxXUb406dZ — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 16, 2021

They’re not counter-protesters. They are there to break up the pro-Israel rally:

Palestine counter-protesters advance towards the police and the Pro-Israel side. Reporting at the Pro-Israel rally and Palestine counter-protest for @WestphalianNews in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/mqaieN7tVU — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 16, 2021

After the incident with 3 people from the Palestine counter-protest side trying to steal an Israeli flag and pepper spraying two Pro-Israel attendees, the Israel side continues its rally. Reporting for @WestphalianNews in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/LMoOGNlCgL — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 16, 2021

Palestine counter-protesters try to breakup the Israel rally and the police intervene. The man on the microphone on the Israel side says to not engage. Reporting for @WestphalianNews in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/67tIyMiHMt — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 16, 2021

I am at the Pro-Israel rally in Montreal, Quebec Canada. Across the street there is a Palestine counter-protest. Reporting for @WestphalianNews. pic.twitter.com/WLHOqz15yP — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 16, 2021

TORONTO

LIVE in Toronto: A heavy police presence separates pro-Palestine protestors from a small group counter-protesting in support of Israel. pic.twitter.com/KpVrn3QRdj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 16, 2021

THE USA

AND HERE THEY ARE IN LA

RIGHT NOW: Apparently around 10,000 people are out here in Los Angeles marching from the Federal Building to the Israeli consulate in support of the liberation of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/ItrC3yYfWX — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) May 15, 2021

AND IN PORTLAND

Many hundreds of people here in Portland to protest for Palestinian rights & against attacks on Gaza & Israeli occupation in general. A lot of folks here to #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/AC6S8B4qNI — Jules Boykoff (@JulesBoykoff) May 15, 2021

BAY RIDGE BROOKLYN

There’s a big pro-Palestine protest in Bay Ridge, home to a large Palestinian community, to commemorate the anniversary of the start of al-Nakba pic.twitter.com/ERcZlplq5m — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) May 15, 2021

WASHINGTON DC

